"They have been on this road before" - Roy Keane provides interesting insight on Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola

Roy Keane has hailed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola as the best in the business.

The two Premier League chasers have been drawn in a titanic clash against each other in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane was full of praise for the two managers. He believes that Liverpool and Manchester City are 'in safe hands' with Klopp and Pep at the helm.

Keane has stated that the two great managers have been 'on this road' before with their former clubs and are used to the high demands of top-tier football.

The 50-year-old also claimed that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp still looks so fresh, which shows that he is always ready for a challenge, as is his Manchester City counterpart.

"Before the game, [we knew] obviously City would be the opponents if you want to go to the final anyway. The further you go in whichever competition, it is likely you will face City at one point." Jurgen Klopp on the FA Cup draw:"Before the game, [we knew] obviously City would be the opponents if you want to go to the final anyway. The further you go in whichever competition, it is likely you will face City at one point." #awlive [lfc] Jurgen Klopp on the FA Cup draw:"Before the game, [we knew] obviously City would be the opponents if you want to go to the final anyway. The further you go in whichever competition, it is likely you will face City at one point." #awlive [lfc] https://t.co/e9JBCudZQw

Roy Keane told ITV, as quoted by Rousing The Kop:

“This is why Klopp and Pep are the best. They’ve been on this road before with their club, with their previous clubs. They’re used to the demands. Klopp’s obviously relieved but he still looks fresh [in his interview] – these managers look like they’re ready for this challenge. They’re in safe hands with Klopp and Pep. They’ve been on this road before.”

Liverpool are chasing a historic quadraple having already won the League Cup this season while Manchester City also look relentless in their pursuit of a treble.

The two teams will take on each other in the semi-finals of the FA Cup at Wembley next month, a week after their crunch Premier League tie at the Etihad.

The Reds managed to grab a hard-earned 1-0 win against Nottingham forest in the quarter-finals while the Cityzens demolished Southampton 4-1.

They also have their respective Champions League quarterfinals sandwiched between the two games.

Liverpool and Manchester City have been relentless under Klopp and Guardiola respectively

Liverpool and Manchester City have been the dominating force in English football over the last few years thanks to their two enigmatic managers.

Klopp and Guardiola have arguably been the finest managers of the last decade and have given one another a run for their money in recent times.

The two teams have been involved in the title race once again and we will have to wait and see which of the two clubs manages to have the last laugh this season. Both teams are chasing the FA Cup and the Champions League as well.

