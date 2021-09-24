"They send you off for nothing!" - Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman reacts after receiving red card for 'attitude'

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman was left furious when he received a red card in the dying moments of their La Liga game against Cadiz.

Speaking to Barca TV (via Goal), Ronald Koeman expressed his frustration by suggesting his red card was completely undeserved as he was just informing the referee that there was a second ball on the field.

The Barcelona manager said:

"They didn't send me off for nervousness, they sent me off for telling the referee that there was a second ball and the game had to be stopped. In this country, they send you off for nothing! I asked why and he said 'attitude, attitude' ... we better leave it.”

Barcelona and Ronald Koeman are under extreme pressure after dropping more points against opposition whom they should be beating comfortably. The Catalan giants drew 0-0 against Cadiz, which already puts them seven points behind rivals Real Madrid. Barcelona, however, have a game in hand.

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has come under increased scrutiny due to a slow start to their La Liga campaign. Despite being unbeaten in the league so far, Barcelona have drawn three games which has resulted in them dropping key points in the early stages of the season.

Ronald Koeman is currently on borrowed time at Barcelona

Goal @goal Ronald Koeman has a 60% win rate as Barcelona manager - the lowest since Frank Rijkaard in 2008 😖



What now for Barcelona and Koeman? 🤔 Ronald Koeman has a 60% win rate as Barcelona manager - the lowest since Frank Rijkaard in 2008 😖



What now for Barcelona and Koeman? 🤔 https://t.co/o0CVdsdieT

Ronald Koeman's time as Barcelona manager could be coming to an end as the club continue to struggle in the league as well as in the Champions League. The Catalan giants were humiliated by Bayern Munich yet again in the Champions League. The German champions defeated Barcelona by a convincing margin of 3-0.

Ronald Koeman is clearly working on borrowed time at Barcelona. Club president Joan Laporta is now looking at various candidates as potential replacements for the former Everton manager.

According to reports, Laporta is keen to bring in current Belgium manager Roberto Martinez. Martinez is Catalan by birth and would fit right in at Barcelona. Another name being linked with the Barcelona job is club legend and current Al-Sadd manager Xavi Hernandez.

Barcelona are currently in a rebuilding phase. The club are under serious financial problems which resulted in Lionel Messi quitting the club to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

On the bright side, Barcelona have some extremely talented youngsters like Frenkie de Jong, Ansu Fati, Pedri and Gavi around whom a new-look team can be formed.

Also Read

Also Read: Paul Merson's predictions for Chelsea vs Man City, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other Premier League GW 6 fixtures

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava