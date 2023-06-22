Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged Manchester United to cool their interest in Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

Mount, 24, has been in the headlines of late as he is in the final 12 months of his deal. Despite multiple advances from the Blues, he has reportedly rejected their new contract terms due to wage differences.

According to The Athletic, Mauricio Pochettino's side rejected a second bid worth £50 million for Mount from the Old Trafford outfit on Wednesday (June 21). They had earlier rejected a £40 million initial offer too.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor shared his thoughts on the ongoing saga involving Mount and Manchester United. He elaborated:

"I'd honestly say he's worth £40 million maximum. If Chelsea ask for much more than that, I think Manchester United should put the phone down – because they aren't being serious at all. Mount has been out of form... his stats aren't great. Chelsea don't want to give him a new contract, so surely it suits them to sell him?"

Agbonlahor believes Erik ten Hag's side should decide to drop out of the race to sign the Arsenal-linked player this summer. He said:

"United should pull out if they can't get something sorted and that leaves Chelsea stuck with a player who is going to be available for free next January. I think Chelsea will have to stop being stubborn later in this transfer window. £40 million is about right, but even that is a lot of money for someone who has been out of form."

Mount, who is a two-time Chelsea Player of the Season, scored just three goals and provided six assists in 35 appearances last campaign.

Manchester United offer 26-year-old to Jose Mourinho's Roma to raise funds: Reports

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Manchester United have offered their former boss Jose Mourinho an opportunity to sign Donny van de Beek. However, the Giallorossi are said to be interested in taking their time before arriving at a decision about the midfielder.

Van de Beek, 26, has failed to impress at Old Trafford since arriving from Ajax for an initial fee of £34 million in 2020. He has netted just two goals in 60 games for his team and helped them lift an EFL Cup.

Apart from Van de Beek, Manchester United are also reportedly keen to cash in on midfielders Fred and Scott McTominay this summer.

