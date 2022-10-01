"They talk about democracy and a lot of things" - PSG superstar Neymar unhappy with criticism received for backing far right Brazil President Bolsonaro 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar Jr. has hit back at the criticism he received for supporting Jair Bolsonaro ahead of the 2022 general election in Brazil.

According to News18, the Brazilian forward posted a video on TikTok where he was seen dancing to the tune of a pro-Bolsonaro campaign song. The attacker was also gesturing the number 22 with his figures, which happens to be the candidate number for Bolsonaro.

However, his antics on TikTok did not go down well with the majority of social media users. Neymar, however, took to Twitter to react to the backlash he received for his gesture toward the politician. The PSG forward believes that he has the right to say what he feels like in a democratic state.

The Brazilian skipper tweeted the following in that regard:

"They talk about democracy and a lot of things, but when someone has a different opinion, they are attacked by the very people who talk about democracy. Will understand."

According to the aforementioned source, Bolsonaro's supporters have adopted the iconic green and yellow colored Brazilian football team's shirt as a symbol of support. However, Bolsonaro's competitor in the elections, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, is currently leading the polls.

It is worth mentioning that Neymar is currently one of the most popular sportspersons in Brazil. He will look to help Selecao to victory in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The PSG forward is also agonizingly close to becoming Brazil's all-time record goalscorer and overtaking the legendary Pele in the process. As things stand, the former Barcelona attacker has scored 75 goals for his national side and is only two goals behind Pele. The forward could realistically beat the record at the World Cup.

Neymar has been the most in-form attackers at PSG so far this season

Neymar has made an exceptional start to the 2022-23 season with PSG. The Brazilian attacker has been the pick of the bunch amongst the other superstar attackers in the squad. This includes the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

As things stand, Neymar has netted 11 goals and provided eight assists from just 11 games across all competitions. He is currently the top goalscorer for the Parisian giants this season.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



talksport.com/football/12062… Neymar nearly lost ability to walk at World Cup but can now break Pele’s all-time goal record for Brazil Neymar nearly lost ability to walk at World Cup but can now break Pele’s all-time goal record for Brazil 🇧🇷talksport.com/football/12062…

PSG have been excellent this season, both in Ligue 1 and in the UEFA Champions League. They are currently top of both the tables and are unbeaten this season.

