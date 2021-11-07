“They did things the right way” – Gary Neville names Premier League rivals as club he would have joined if he left Manchester United

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has revealed a list of four Premier League clubs he could have joined during his playing days.

The former England international was part of the famed 'Class of '92' that came through the Manchester United academy and went on to cement their legacies in the Premier League.

Neville spent the entirety of his club career under the tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson and made 400 Premier League appearances in a career that lasted from 1992 to 2011.

Speaking on an episode of Sky Sports' Off Script, Neville said:

“If you’d said to me, in a perfect world, in my years of playing, which clubs in the Premier League have the tradition, a proper club? Arsenal would be No 1. The tradition of Highbury, I felt they did things the right way. Also in the Premier League, I like Aston Villa and Newcastle.

“In Europe I admired Juventus and Bayern Munich. I respected them as football clubs. Bayern were meticulous in their preparation, so internationally, it would be them.”

He, however, stated that his fierce commitment to Manchester United meant he would not have considered joining their three biggest rivals.

“You can rule out three. I’d have never have played for [Manchester] City, Liverpool or Leeds. Not in a million years. I don’t feel anything bad towards the players who did that, but me personally, I couldn’t have done it. The rivalry is just too much,” he added.

Gary Neville won 20 major honors in his time as a Manchester United player, including eight Premier League titles. He has since ventured into punditry following his retirement.

Manchester United have failed to re-enact golden Premier League years post-Fergie

Manchester United are currently undergoing a four-year trophy drought, with their wait for Premier League glory stretching back to 2013. That was the year Sir Alex Ferguson retired from the dugout, winning the club's 13th Premier League title.

Since then, the Red Devils have flattered to deceive and have not genuinely been in the running for the league crown. There have been lots of promises and marquee arrivals, all of which have proved to be false dawns, much to the chagrin of supporters.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In their stead, clubs like Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea have occupied United's previous place of pride at the summit, leaving the Old Trafford outfit to play catch-up.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava