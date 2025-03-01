  • home icon
  "They are my three favourites" - When Alexander Isak picked between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in his top 3 favourite players 

“They are my three favourites” - When Alexander Isak picked between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in his top 3 favourite players 

By Okenna Okere
Modified Mar 01, 2025 09:30 GMT
Cristiano Ronaldo (left), Alexander Isak (center) & Lionel Messi (right) - (Image: All images from Getty)
Cristiano Ronaldo (left), Alexander Isak (center) & Lionel Messi (right) - (Image: All images from Getty)

Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak once mentioned Lionel Messi as one of his favorite players. The Swedish international also named Neymar and Paul Pogba in his top three, notably omitting Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi and Ronaldo are considered two of the greatest players of this generation. For over a decade, the duo has dominated the football world and become role models to young and upcoming footballers around the globe.

In a 2017 interview with Fotbollskanalens podcast Lundh, Isak, who was then on the books of his boyhood club AIK, was asked about his favorite players. He said (as quoted by ESPN):

"I like Messi of course, I like Neymar, I like Pogba," Isak said. "I like many players, but they are my three favourites.
The 25-year-old also stated that he loved watching Ronaldo Nazario, Thierry Henry, and Ronaldinho.

"I loved to watch Ronaldo, the fat one, [Thierry] Henry and Ronaldinho. I liked them a lot," he added.

At the time, Alexander Isak was one of the emerging talents in his home country. He was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona's rivals, Real Madrid. He went on to join German outfit Borussia Dortmund in January 2017, reportedly turning down a move to join Los Blancos.

Isak later moved to LaLiga in 2019 with Real Sociedad, where he played against Messi on four occasions. After three seasons in Spain, he signed for Newcastle for a reported club record fee of £63 million. In 97 outings for the Magpies, he has recorded 56 goals and nine assists.

Neymar snubs Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as he names Pele "Greatest of All Time" (GOAT)

Brazil superstar Neymar has named Pele as the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. In a recent interaction with Grefg, Neymar referred to Pele as the "only one king" in football.

"It's not that I didn't want to be a king, it's that for me there is only one king and that is Pele. Many things happened, I had many injuries that cost me a lot in my career and well, God wanted it that way. I have no reason to be sad, on the contrary," Neymar said (via GOAL).

Ronaldo and Messi have gone head-to-head over the years in the GOAT debate, having dominated football in the 21st century. Pele, meanwhile, is widely regarded as one of football's greatest and the most successful player of the 20th century. He is the only player to win three FIFA World Cups.

Edited by Ankush Das
