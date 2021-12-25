“They are the top 4” - Brazil legend Ronaldo names four greatest players in history of football

Former Brazilian striker and two-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo Nazario recently picked out the four players he thinks are the best of all time.

The Brazilian is himself often considered among the best football players to have ever stepped on the pitch. He famously played for Barcelona for a season before joining Real Madrid further on in his career. Ronaldo never won the Champions League but was part of a three-world cup winning squads for Brazil.

When asked his opinion about the greatest players of all time, Ronaldo narrowed down the list to four players. He said:

"For me, in the classification of the best in history, the four names would be Pele, Maradona, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. They are the top four in the history of football."

While quite a few fans will not be happy with the non-inclusion of some of today's biggest football stars, the Brazilian picked out a very solid list of players.

Ronaldo Nazario comments on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's place in history

Ronaldo Nazario had earlier defended Cristiano Ronaldo and claimed that he will be 'bored' by claims about the Brazilian being the 'real Ronaldo'. He said:

"For CR7, it must be boring to hear that I am the real Ronaldo. People cannot be compared. Cristiano will remain in football history for the goals and for the continuity he has achieved. He will remain one of the best, like Messi.”

Both Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have done more than enough in the last two decades to be included in the Brazilian's list. The likes of Johan Cryuff, Ronaldinho, Zinedine Zidane and Rivaldo are among a plethora of other footballing legends who could have made the list.

However, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have achieved a level of consistency that has simply never been seen before. Both players have been scoring bucketloads of goals for more than a decade and have largely made a mockery of the Ballon d’Or award by winning it on numerous occasions.

Apart from the 2021 Ballon d’Or and the 2018 Ballon d’Or, neither Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi have finished outside of the top 2. The duo have a combined 12 Ballon d’Or awards among them.

Their nearest competition is in the form of Cruyff, Michelle Platini and Marco Van Basten. These legends won three awards each, which was considered a huge achievement until a decade ago.

