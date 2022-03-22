"They are doing very well"- David Seaman heaps praise on 2 'key partnerships' at Arsenal 

Former Arsenal custodian David Seaman believes the Gunners duo Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey have done well together to forge a solid midfield partnership.

The Gunners have progressed well under Mikel Arteta and are currently ahead in the race to finish in the top four.

Arteta’s side are three points clear of closest rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the league table and have a game in hand over their north London rivals.

The Gunners have won six of their last seven games in the league, and the duo of Partey and Xhaka have been instrumental in their impressive run.

Arsenal have conceded 31 goals so far this season, lesser than their rivals for the top four spots. While Partey’s defensive ability has been key, Xhaka’s distribution has also been crucial. Together, they have complemented each other well.

Arsenal are still some way behind the duo of Manchester City and Liverpool, but Seaman believes they are slowly closing the gap.

Seaman said:

“The Villa result was so big because it came off the back of the Liverpool defeat. Everybody was saying this is a gauge of ‘where are they? Can they still compete with the big boys?"

He added:

“No, Liverpool and Manchester City are way ahead still. We all know that. But it’s getting closer. That’s what Arsenal need to look at. They need to keep improving.”

He added that having good partnerships on the pitch has certainly benefitted the team, and specifically pointed out at Xhaka and Partey:

“There are great partnerships happening all over the pitch. You look at the two central defenders, they are doing very well. Xhaka and Partey are performing well. It’s great to see that these partnerships are developing and it benefits the team.”

Arsenal cannot afford to let their levels drop in the coming months

The international break has perhaps come at the wrong time for Arsenal as they were on a good run in the league.

Despite the set-back they suffered against Liverpool, Arteta’s side bounced back well against Aston Villa.

They have tough fixtures against Tottenham and Manchester United, their direct rivals for the top four spots, so there’s still a lot to play for.

Additionally, Arteta’s side will face Chelsea and West Ham United away from home, and those are expected to be tough games.

The Gunners will need to be on their toes and cannot afford to be inconsistent as their slender lead over their nearest rivals could be wiped out if they don’t perform well.

Edited by Diptanil Roy