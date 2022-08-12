"They will push ahead with these two deals simultaneously" - Transfer expert says Manchester United won't give up in the transfer market and are pushing hard to sign their top targets

According to transfer expert Dean Jones, Manchester United are doing all they can to sign both Frenkie de Jong and Adrien Rabiot in the coming days.

The Red Devils have chased the signature of Barcelona midfielder de Jong right from the start of the window. Erik ten Hag is understood to be desperate to have de Jong marshaling his central midfield this season. However, the failure to land him led to United looking at various alternatives.

One of these players is Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot, who has reportedly fallen out of favor at the Italian club. The club has agreed to a €15 million fee with Manchester United and the deal can be completed in the coming days.

De Jong is understood to be looking for a move to a Champions League club and Chelsea have moved ahead of United in the race to sign him.

However, according to Dean Jones, Manchester United will fight for de Jong right till the end and might end up signing both him and Rabiot:

“They won’t give up on de Jong until either deadline day has passed or he’s ended up in a Chelsea shirt.”

He added:

“They’ll keep pressing along. It’s the plan that they will push ahead with these two deals simultaneously, basically, and if they can sign both, then they will.”

Manchester United expected to complete multiple signings in the coming days

There is little doubt that United need to add a few more players to the squad in order to give ten Hag a fair chance of delivering a successful season. The squad appears to be unsettled currently with Cristiano Ronaldo involved in a lengthy transfer saga.

The defence looked frail against Brighton which might have been a result of the lack of midfield progression and steel.

Both Fred and Scott McTominay have been constantly criticized in recent months and the two players produced another hapless display against Brighton. United’s lack of midfield progression often leads to a lack of fluidity in attack which has resulted in the loss of form of multiple attacking players who have the talent.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Rashford's camp however have been receptive to the Parisians' approach so far.



Full story:

espn.com/soccer/soccer-… PSG are yet to start discussions with Manchester United, sources have told ESPN.Rashford's camp however have been receptive to the Parisians' approach so far.Full story: PSG are yet to start discussions with Manchester United, sources have told ESPN.Rashford's camp however have been receptive to the Parisians' approach so far.Full story:espn.com/soccer/soccer-…

This includes the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, two players who were only recently considered to be on the verge of being world-class. It is clear that there are multiple issues to solve currently and the club is fast running out of time to make the right signings.

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat