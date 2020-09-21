Thiago Alcantara deal led to 'many unhappy faces at Liverpool': Danny Murphy

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has opined that the arrival of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich would have led to many unhappy faces at Anfield.

The 29-year-old was signed from Germany last week after spending the last seven years with the Bavarian giants, and many believe that his transfer fee of £25m represents a coup given his immense abilities.

Thiago Alcantara made his debut for the Reds in the 2-0 defeat of Chelsea, stepping off the bench at half-time, and took just 45 minutes to write his name into the Premier League record books.

The Spain international fitted in seamlessly with his new teammates and looked completely at ease despite having just half a training session prior to his debut.

He completed more passes than every Chelsea player on the field while his total of 75 completed passes was more than any single player had ever managed in one half of a Premier League game.

75 - Half-time substitute Thiago completed more passes (75) than any Chelsea player managed in the entire match. Since full passing data is available for the Premier League (2003-04), his 75 successful passes are the most by a player who played a maximum of 45 minutes. Control. pic.twitter.com/UvHfrw1ggN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 20, 2020

Danny Murphy opines that the arrival of Thiago Alcantara could spell the end for Gini Wijnaldum

Thiago Alcantara could displace Gini Wijnaldum

Despite his stellar performance in his first match for Liverpool, Danny Murphy believes that not everybody would be happy with the signing of Thiago Alcantara.

Writing in his Daily Mail column, Danny Murphy said:

"There is no doubt in my mind Thiago Alcantara is coming to Liverpool as a first XI player - I doubt very much he's had any conversations with Jurgen Klopp about sitting on the bench this season."

"He has great feet, passes well, has super awareness and can play in any of the midfield positions. I don't see any risk at under £30million because he only had a year left on his Bayern contract.

He also touched on the future of Gini Wijnaldum and how the presence of Thiago Alcantara could prompt his departure.

"I do think Gini Wijnaldum's departure has an air of inevitability about it now because Liverpool will have seven or eight players challenging for three positions, which means too many unhappy faces for the balance of the squad."

Having started his first Liverpool game on the bench, the early injury to Jordan Henderson offered Thiago Alcantara the opportunity to enter the fray but his fine performance could see him offered a starting role in the coming weeks.

Up next for the Reds would be a trip to Lincoln City in the Third Round of the EFL Cup, while they would welcome Arsenal to Anfield in the Premier League this weekend.