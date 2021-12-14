Thiago Alcantara emerges as Liverpool’s new midfield maestro amidst Barcelona rumors

Thiago Alcantara signed for Liverpool in 2020 from Bayern Munich for £20 million. His late debut and an injury-riddled season since signing for the Reds garnered quite a bit of criticism for the Spanish playmaker.

The 30-year-old midfielder was not what Jurgen Klopp’s usual transfer targets looked like. They are generally not players with a bunch of trophies and experience behind them. However, Thiago made it to the list.

Thiago’s career could not kick start in a way that he would have liked. Covid-19 and a long-term injury hampered his 2020 season.

A glimpse of Thiago’s prowess could be seen in the last few weeks of the 2020-21 season as the Reds chased Champions League qualifications.

However, the 2021-22 season brought a new wave of freshness for the Spaniard. The last few matches of the season have proved that Thiago could be the key to Liverpool's midfield.

It finally looks like Jurgen Klopp’s faith in the former Bayern Munich player is being repaid.

# Thiago Alcantara - Liverpool's new midfield maestro

Thiago Alcantara has been showing his brilliance in midfield in the past few weeks

Thiago has a great ability to hold the game together to create pressure for the fullbacks to enjoy. His playmaking skills were exactly what Pep Guardiola was wary of when he heard of Liverpool’s pursuit of the elder Alcantara brother. Guardiola had worked with Thiago at Bayern Munich and knew his abilities well.

Thiago brought the Barcelona blueprint to Liverpool along with him as he focused on a possession-led game. He prevented the opposition from taking control of the midfield. His subtle preference for the right side has allowed Trent Alexander-Arnold to run freely and feed the Egyptian, Mohamed Salah.

The Spaniard's partnership with Fabinho brings control in midfield that has been key to Liverpool’s recent success both offensively and defensively.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch 📊 STAT: Thiago and Fabinho have started in midfield 16 times, with 15 wins and one draw to show for it, scoring 41 goals and conceding just six in that time. #awlive [liverpool echo] 📊 STAT: Thiago and Fabinho have started in midfield 16 times, with 15 wins and one draw to show for it, scoring 41 goals and conceding just six in that time. #awlive [liverpool echo] https://t.co/iXXk1Zxwi8

# The Barcelona rumors

Thiago has been linked to a return to Barcelona in summer

Thiago Alcantara made the switch from Barcelona to Bayern Munich in 2013. After a successful stint at Bayern, his career in a Liverpool shirt did not get the start that he would have preferred. Hence, he was recently linked with a return to Barcelona.

Thiago Alcantara was a product of La Masia Academy and made his senior team breakthrough alongside Xavi. A reunion with the Xavi-led team is now being whispered in the Spanish press, but Thiago was quick to refute the rumors.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "I play football, I'm not concerned about the rumours. I'm focused on the duty I have with my team."



Thiago Alcantara responds to the rumours linking him with a move to Barcelona 🗣 "I play football, I'm not concerned about the rumours. I'm focused on the duty I have with my team."Thiago Alcantara responds to the rumours linking him with a move to Barcelona https://t.co/EHfLiV3U7U

Thiago Alcantara insists that he is focused on his Liverpool career right now. So far, the Spanish star has two goals and one assist to his account for the Reds, but the season is yet to end.

Jurgen Klopp’s new midfield maestro will be keen to repay the faith of the Liverpool manager amidst Barcelona rumors.

Edited by Aditya Singh