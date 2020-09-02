Thiago Silva’s dream of winning the UEFA Champions League at Paris Saint-Germain remains unfulfilled as the Ligue 1 side finished as runners-up in the recently-concluded season. The Brazilian centre-back has now left the club and moved to Chelsea on a free transfer last week.

His agent, Paulo Tonietto, has now taken a dig at former PSG manager, Unai Emery. He claims that PSG would have won the Champions League by now had it not been for the Spanish manager.

Paulo believes that PSG lost two good years of progress under Unai Emery and has also gone on to label the manager as a ‘Europa League manager’.

Thiago Silva’s agent added that Unai Emery could not manage the big stars and took the Neymar-Cavani incident and the treatment of Mesut Ozil at Arsenal as examples. Talking to L’Equipe, Paulo Tonietto said:

“PSG lost two years the day they recruited him. His problem is that he has trouble managing the stars. In Paris, it was the players who solved the situation after Neymar and [Edinson] Cavani clashed on-field over a penalty. When he went to Arsenal, the first player he got angry with was Mesut Ozil. He's a good coach to play in the Europa League, not the Champions League. The suit was too big for him. He was a terrible coach for PSG. If there had been a coach of another calibre during these two years, PSG would have already won the Champions League.”

PSG under Unai Emery

Paris Saint-Germain failed to win the league title in their first season under Unai Emery but managed to get their hands on the trophy in the second season. However, they did win all the other three domestic trophies [Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue and Trophée des Champions] in both the seasons under the Spaniard.

In the Champions League, PSG were a part of one of the greatest comebacks in the tournament's history. They were, however, on the wrong end as Barcelona completed a stunning 6-1 comeback win after losing the first leg 4-0 in Paris.