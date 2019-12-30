Thibaut Courtois expresses desire to win trophies with Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois has revealed that he idolized Iker Casillas as a child

Thibaut Courtois is excited by the prospect of winning trophies with Real Madrid in the second half of the season. Los Blancos are in a two-way tussle with Barcelona for the La Liga crown and are well on course to make their presence felt in Europe, having drawn Manchester City in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking to MARCA, Courtois revealed his ambitions for the rest of the season and remained upbeat about the prospects of winning silverware.

"This is Real Madrid; now we have the Supercopa, then the [Copa del Rey], then LaLiga [Santander] and the Champions League. Everything. We want to win trophies and I'm really looking forward to making history at Real Madrid."

The former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper secured a move to the other side of the Spanish capital last summer under controversial circumstances, after growing disgruntled with life in London and has finally established himself as the undisputed #1 between the sticks for the 13-time Champions League winners.

Courtois also lavished praise on former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas, who he idolized as a young boy and also added that his love for the club stretches back to his childhood.

"I used to love Iker [Casillas] as a kid. I had a family friend who used to go to the Bernabeu a lot and brought back a shirt, I had a Bernabeu banner on my wall."

The 27-year-old has returned to his brilliant best this season after an underwhelming start to life in Spain and is set to play a key role for the club, as they enter the business end of the season.