Thierry Henry in deep soup as Monaco misery continues

Henry is yet to win a game as Monaco's manager

There was more misery for Thierry Henry as his AS Monaco side lost 4-0 to PSG. Training sessions will have been harder work then this game for the PSG players with Monaco mustering little chances.

However, this winless run that sees Monaco in the relegation zone may only be the beginning of the fall of the Champions League semifinalists from 2 years ago.

Monaco have accumulated only 7 points from the 13 games played in Ligue 1 so far. Only 7 clubs in Ligue 1 have managed to save themselves with this number of points at this stage in the 21st century and Henry has said his job is to ensure survival. But survival looks bleak for Henry and Monaco.

It is harsh to say Henry had no experience as a manager, as he had been working as an assistant to Belgium coach Roberto Martinez since 2016. He was part of the staff that led the team to a third-place finish at the World Cup in Russia. However, When he joined Monaco the team was winless in its last 10 games in all competitions, 18th place in the league standings and stood last in its Champions League group.

A traditional powerhouse in French football, Monaco secured top-three finishes over the past five seasons and won the league in the 2016-17 season under Leonardo Jardim. This already falling club was arguably the last place for Henry to begin his solo career. Laurent Blanc only yesterday said how he thought Henry starting at Monaco was ' a big mistake' and one has to agree.

David Jones, a good friend of Henry, has mentioned the stubborn approach Henry has toward the high-speed Guardiola-esque possession style game, he wants Monaco to play. However, after watching any Monaco game it is obvious that their build-up play is too slow and so chances come at a minimum.

When joining a struggling club that now finds itself 5 points away from safety, the results are the most important factor. With Henry's stubborn approach to Monaco's style, there is little chance of survival under this new management.

Secondly, the senior players in the Monaco side are not performing as expected. Djibril Sidibé's performance on the weekend was embarrassing for a man who has a World Cup to his name. Neither do the youngsters look like they are going to provide a way to survival either, despite arguably having one of the best academies in France there are little fruits from this.

There is no Sancho or Pulisic in Monaco like that in Dortmund. Whether they aim to rely on the youngsters to survive or the senior experienced players neither are providing a viable option for Henry currently and his job is getting harder by the day.

Sidibé (left), a World Cup winner has underperformed for Monaco this season

However, this poor winless run should by no means create doubts that Henry will one day be a great manager, the reason the team is failing is far from his fault. The club is currently heading in no direction. The owners have problems with the Monaco justice, the signings they have made have either been injured or have not provided the goods, the notorious financial model of Monaco has been lost and during the weekend, Monaco's injury list grew to 16.

There is little chance for Monaco to remain in Ligue 1 at the end of the season and nor can one expect to see Henry remaining there till the end of the season. The days of Champions League semi-final appearances seem distant.