Thierry Henry reflects on his failed Monaco stint as he takes on managerial role at Montreal Impact

Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry is hoping to learn from the mistakes he made during his stint as Monaco manager as he takes on a new challenge with Major League Soccer outfit Montreal Impact.

Henry refuses to dwell on his poor managerial stint in Ligue 1

The former Arsenal and Barcelona striker left his position as an assistant to Belgium coach Roberto Martinez to make his managerial debut with Monaco in October last year.

The 41-year-old, who was hired as a replacement for Leonardo Jardim, was, however, dismissed just three months later after failing to inspire any change in the struggling team.

During the Frenchman's stint, the Ligue 1 club lost 11 of their 20 games, eventually forcing the club to rehire Jardim in his previous role.

Speaking at his official unveiling as Montreal Impact's new coach, Henry declared that he has put his Monaco spell behind him and is keen on proving his capabilities as a manager in the United States.

He said (via beIN Sports),

"You have to start somewhere, that's how you acquire experience. For me, it came with Belgium and Monaco, where I learned a lot about myself. It's about fighting. This isn't my story but the story of everyone in life. Everyone falls. It's about how you get up.

"It didn't work out at Monaco. I can give you a lot of excuses but at the end of the day it didn't work out and I am here as coach of Montreal. I learned a lot there. The only mistake you can make is not learning from what happened. You have to confront it."

Montreal finished at ninth place in the Eastern Conference this season resulting in Wilmer Cabrera's dismissal from his position as manager.

