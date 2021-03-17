Thierry Henry reveals his favourite managers from the Premier League

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has picked four managers from the Premier League he admires for their style of play and has left out quite a few big names.

Henry, who won four golden boots with Arsenal, picked Graham Potter, Marcelo Bielsa, Pep Guardiola and Scott Parker as his favourite Premier League managers, he admires their style of play.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the former Arsenal striker first revealed his liking for Brighton manager Graham Potter's style of play, before adding Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa, Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and Fulham's Scott Parker to the list of Premier League managers he likes.

‘Yes I do [admire Graham Potter], like Bielsa, like Pep, like Scott Parker,’ the Arsenal legend said.

Fulham suffered their 13th loss of the season after going down 0-3 to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City on Saturday.

However, the former Arsenal striker commended Fulham for their performance against Manchester City, praising them for their bravery against the Premier League leaders.

‘Like the other day, he tried to play out from the back, conceded two goals out of it but in the first half he was getting pressed because he was being brave against Man City, like the way he went about it at Liverpool.'

‘Yes, you’re going to concede goals like that because it’s how you play.'

‘Other teams that kick the ball in the stand or refuse to play concede goals because they invite pressure.'

‘It is what it is. This is how he likes to play, this speaks volumes to me.'

‘I’m not saying other coaches are not good, I’m just saying this speaks a bit more to me because this is what I like to see,’ said the former Arsenal striker.'

Can Fulham beat the drop this season?

Fulham v Manchester City - Premier League

Fulham's resurgence has been impressive in recent weeks as they grabbed wins over Everton, Sheffield United and most recently Liverpool.

They have suffered just two defeats in their last eight Premier League games, picking up 12 points with three draws and three wins in that time.

Following the loss to the Citizens, Parker revealed that he will learn from his side's mistakes, after claiming he took plenty of positives from the game.

‘There are massive positives,’ he said via Metro.

‘People may look at the way the goals were conceded but if you try to take a team on like Manchester City there are risks that come from that.'

‘We fell short. Overall I’m very pleased.'

‘Big test now. Our season won’t be defined against a side like Man City. Now as always, we re-group, learn from the mistakes, take the positives and go again.’

Fulham, who are currently in the Premier League relegation zone, are two points away from Newcastle United in 17th place. They take on Leeds United in their next outing.

While they still have tough fixtures against Chelsea and Arsenal this season, they host Newcastle in their final match of the Premier League season in what is a highly anticipated relegation six-pointer.