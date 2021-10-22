Thierry Henry snubs Lionel Messi while answering question about the 'best player he played with'

Lionel Messi and Thierry Henry shared the dressing room at Barcelona between 2007 and 2010. Many would expect the Frenchman to name Leo as the best player he's played with given he witnessed the Argentine's greatness closely at Camp Nou.

However, Henry didn't tread that path when asked about the best player he played alongside. Instead, the 44-year-old mentioned his former Arsenal teammate Dennis Bergkamp as the best player he's teamed up with.

That could be quite shocking considering Lionel Messi's reputation as arguably the greatest footballer in history. However, a deeper look into the subject reveals a perspective that isn't difficult to understand.

It is worth noting that Thierry Henry only joined Barcelona towards the end of his career. While he enjoyed a lot of success winning multiple trophies, including the Champions League, there's no denying the best days of his career were at Arsenal.

Dennis Bergkamp played a huge role in the Frenchman's rise at Highbury. The Dutchman was one of the most creative players in the world during his days in the Premier League.

With Bergkamp opening up opposition defenses and Henry finishing off the chances he created, they quickly formed a massive partnership and stormed the Premier League.

Bergkamp spent 11 successful years at Arsenal, recording 113 goals and 93 assists to his name in 410 appearances in all competitions. Henry, meanwhile, bagged 228 goals and 106 assists for the Gunners in 376 games across all fronts.

FourFourTweet @FourFourTweet Speaking of Barça's attack, the trio of Lionel Messi, Samuel Eto’o and Thierry Henry went onto prove clinical and netted a staggering 100 goals between them across the season. Arguably the most dynamic and potent front-three of all-time. Speaking of Barça's attack, the trio of Lionel Messi, Samuel Eto’o and Thierry Henry went onto prove clinical and netted a staggering 100 goals between them across the season. Arguably the most dynamic and potent front-three of all-time. https://t.co/oyLGRNVwV8

The Frenchman joined Arsenal from Juventus in the summer of 1999. He spent eight successful years in London - winning multiple trophies - including two Premier League titles and three FA Cups - before leaving for Barcelona in 2007.

Lionel Messi and Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry's incredible partnership with Lionel Messi and Samuel Eto'o at Barcelona

After arriving at Barcelona in the summer of 2007, Thierry Henry linked up with Lionel Messi and Samuel Eto'o. Together, the trio formed an incredible attacking partnership that produced a lot of success for the club.

Their partnership came to the fore during the 2008-2009 campaign, in which they took the football world by storm by claiming a historic sextuple. Lionel Messi was the standout figure among the trio and he was awarded his first Ballon d'Or award that year.

