"Things have come and gone" - Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch provides update on Chelsea and Barcelona target Raphinha 

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has provided an update on Chelsea target Raphinha's future amid rumors that he could leave the Elland Road this summer.

The Brazilian has been linked with Chelsea and Barcelona.

However, it's not yet clear where he will end up.

Although Raphinha returned to training on Thursday, Marsch isn't too sure if the forward will be joining the squad for their pre-season trip to Australia.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, he said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“It hasn’t been an easy time for him this summer, things have come and gone and there’s been a lot of little discussions.

“Right now he’s our player, he showed up today and trained with everybody. He had such a good attitude. We had a very open and honest conversation about while he’s here he’s part of us and we’ll see what happens."

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano had said that Chelsea and Leeds reached a full agreement for Raphinha's transfer to Stamford Bridge after seeing the former's £60 million bid accepted.

But the Catalans are looking to hijack the deal, with Barca Blaugranes also reporting that the La Liga side are willing to match Chelsea's bid but can only pay the fee in installments.

Chelsea and Barcelona target wants to come to a decision

Raphinha is said to prefer a move to Camp Nou, but Marsch believes there's still a long way to go for any transfer to materialize. He added:

“There’s still a long way to go in the transfer window, I know he has hopes and dreams and we’ll see how everything goes. I said to him, I know he loves this team, this club and being here but we’ll see how things progress day by day.

“I think we just have to wait and see what happens in the next couple of days. There’s urgency from his end I think to come up with a solution and then we have to see where things stand and then make that decision.”

Leeds United will fly to Australia on July 10 and will play Brisbane Roar, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace there.

