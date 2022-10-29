“Thinks football is about being 6ft and being cute”, “Worst player in Chelsea history” – Fans label Blues star as ‘pathetic’ after poor display in 4-1 loss to Brighton

Chelsea fans savaged Ruben Loftus-Cheek for his dismal performance in 4-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

The Blues have thus suffered their first loss under Graham Potter against Potter's former team Brighton. Loftus-Cheek started at the heart of midfield for the Blues alongside Mateo Kovacic. He scored an own goal during the game.

Leandro Trossard opened the scoring for Brighton in the fifth minute before Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah scored two own goals in the 14th and the 42nd minute, respectively.

Kai Havertz pulled one back for the Blues before Pascal Gross put the final nail in Chelsea's coffin in injury time of the second half.

Many fans opined that Loftus-Cheek is not good enough to play for the London-based club. Others labeled him as horrible and were bamboozled to see Potter use him for 90 minutes.

Here are the best reactions from fans after they were left disappointed with Loftus-Cheek's performance during the game:

Thoughts by Papi 💎⚡️ @OvoPlaydirty Loftus Cheek thinks football is about being 6ft and being cute.



You're fucking pathetic n horrible player

MELLOW @Starboy_Great1 Loftus cheek is the worst player in Chelsea history don't understand why he's still even at Chelsea

Mose-San🜃 @MosesSenpai So Loftus cheek gets paid as a footballer

CFCBiryani @CFCBiryani Loftus Cheek isn't even Chelsea level to begin with.

Kwame Benaiah @kwamebenaiah Loftus-Cheek enjoys being fouled than releasing a pass.

🧘🏻‍♀️🇫🇷 @DebbyChelsea10 Are you sure this Loftus Cheek guy is a footballer Are you sure this Loftus Cheek guy is a footballer

Gibril👑👑 @Gibril_jnr Loftus Cheek is a very horrible player Loftus Cheek is a very horrible player

YawBahd🇺🇸 @GyamfiBahd I still don't get why Loftus Cheek played 90 minutes.... These English favouritism is getting out of hand.

Graham's Blue Warrior @lifesaruse How bad can Dennis Zakaria be that he can't even start a game?? Seeing Loftus Cheek on the pitch makes my skin crawl.

Loftus-Cheek has made 16 appearances for the club so far this season and has one assist to his name.

The Blues currently sit in fifth spot in the league table, having collected 21 points from 12 games.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter label defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion as painful

Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Potter labeled the loss to Brighton & Hove Albion as a painful one for his team. While talking to BBC Sport after the game, he said (via football.london):

"Yes of course. The scoreline and the defeat is a painful one. We didn't really recover. Once the crowd were so engaged it was a difficult one for us. The scorelline was painful. Brighton played a good game especially in the first half."

He added:

"You can always look at goals and think you can do better. We have to take responsibility a bit in the first half. We have had a lot of football but that's no excuse. We couldn't quite get to that level. We didn't take our oopportunities in attack and they did."

Potter furthered:

"We had some opportunities to attack them too but unfortunately we missed the pass or didn't execute, then the scoreline was a painful one. When you lose you can always do better."

