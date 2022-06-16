"This is actually a bit embarrassing" - Dean Jones says Manchester United should not miss out on signing 25-year-old star 

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes it would be "embarrassing" for Manchester United not to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer.

The 25-year-old Dutch international has been consistently linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer to reunite with Erik ten Hag, who coached the playmaker at Ajax.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK When Frenkie de Jong and Donny van de Beek were running the show for Ajax When Frenkie de Jong and Donny van de Beek were running the show for Ajax 👀🔥 https://t.co/WxX0jl4U0s

De Jong has become a key member of Xavi Hernandez's midfield three. However, with the Blaugrana in a financially perilous position, they will have to raise funds to complete marquee signings in this window.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that if Manchester United failed to sign De Jong, it would be a bad look for the club.

“If they don’t get him at this point, this is actually a bit embarrassing. Barcelona now willing to sell, the player’s head now getting around the fact that he’s going to be moving. And it would be good for Barca too. This would be the second-highest transfer fee they’ve ever received for a player. So, it’s a massive deal for everyone, and one that I think suits everyone.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Frenkie’s calm, no indication to anyone on his future. He’s waiting. Still no changes on Frenkie de Jong deal. Barcelona won’t accept less than €85m guaranteed fee. Man Utd still in direct talks with Barça after verbal bid [€60m & €10m add-ons] turned down last week.Frenkie’s calm, no indication to anyone on his future. He’s waiting. Still no changes on Frenkie de Jong deal. Barcelona won’t accept less than €85m guaranteed fee. Man Utd still in direct talks with Barça after verbal bid [€60m & €10m add-ons] turned down last week. 🇳🇱 #MUFCFrenkie’s calm, no indication to anyone on his future. He’s waiting. https://t.co/Z2wEEN2ieR

Frenkie de Jong admits he is "flattered" by Manchester United rumours

The Dutchman made 46 appearances for the Catalonian giants last term and still has four years left on his current deal. He had signed from Ajax in 2019 for over £75 million (per Transfermarkt).

However, with Barca's finances currently in such an almighty mess, there is reportedly real belief at Old Trafford that they could pull off the coup for Ten Hag's former star. This, despite United not being able to offer Champions League football next season.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong says he is "flattered" by Manchester United's interest. Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong says he is "flattered" by Manchester United's interest. 🔴https://t.co/J1FTYoP7R4

In a press conference while on international duty, De Jong was asked about his future, to which he replied (as quoted by Mail journalist Tom Collomosse):

"You’re always flattered when teams show interest in you as a player but I am at the biggest club in the world at the moment and I feel fine there, so no news."

Ten Hag will be desperate to improve his squad in several areas this summer, with central midfield surely being a priority. The Red Devils have already announced the imminent departures of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, and Nemanja Matic, as well as attacking options Juan Mata and Edinson Cavani.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far