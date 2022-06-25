"This is the bridge Arsenal are building, the one that gets you to the Champions League" – Journalist names signing that will help Arteta take Gunners to Europe's elite competition

Football journalist Dean Jones has hailed Arsenal's decision to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City. Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that both clubs have agreed a deal for the Brazilian to move to the Emirates for a fee of £45 million.

Jones spoke on the Football Terrace podcast where he stated that Jesus could help improve the Gunners' mentality in their quest for UEFA Champions League qualification.

"I think Jesus is going to be the most interesting one, the biggest gamechanger. Raphinha is great, but he's not a guarantee of the quality needed. This is the bridge Arsenal are building, the one that gets you to the Champions League. What he [Arteta] is doing at the moment is building a version of what they have at Man City.

"That squad is lacking the mentality and the genuine quality but the only way to change that is to sign Champions League-quality players with a Champions League mindset and Gabi Jesus would tick that box."

Gabriel Jesus joined Manchester City from Palmeiras in January 2017. He has gone on to make 236 appearances in all competitions for the Premier League champions, scoring 95 goals and providing 46 assists.

Deal 100% agreed between clubs with City to receive £45m fee, as reported yesterday. Arsenal director Edu working also this weekend on final details for Gabriel Jesus deal, in order to complete the agreement also on personal terms with a five year deal on the table.Deal 100% agreed between clubs with City to receive £45m fee, as reported yesterday. Arsenal director Edu working also this weekend on final details for Gabriel Jesus deal, in order to complete the agreement also on personal terms with a five year deal on the table. ⚪️🔴🇧🇷 #AFC Deal 100% agreed between clubs with City to receive £45m fee, as reported yesterday. https://t.co/5LLmU7yiwN

However, the Brazil international has struggled to nail down a starting spot under Pep Guardiola. Erling Haaland's arrival from Borussia Dortmund further pushed him down the pecking order, leading to strong exit speculations.

Arsenal will be signing a serial winner with proven international experience

Gabriel Jesus has been successful at club and international level

Gabriel Jesus turned 25 years old in April and is about to enter his peak years as a footballer. The Brazil international is vastly experienced in the Premier League, having made 159 appearances in the English top-flight.

He is also accustomed to winning serially, having played a part in Manchester City's recent domination of English football. In five full seasons at the Etihad, Gabriel Jesus has won eight major trophies, in addition to two Community Shields.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL BREAKING: Arsenal have reached an agreement in principle with Manchester City to sign Gabriel Jesus ✍️ BREAKING: Arsenal have reached an agreement in principle with Manchester City to sign Gabriel Jesus ✍️ https://t.co/Tcc4PaevIx

He has been a regular on the international scene with Brazil, winning 56 caps for the Selecao and was part of the 2019 Copa America-winning team.

The current Arsenal squad is mostly comprised of young players who have not had much experience in winning major trophies.

Gabriel Jesus' imminent addition to the squad could help boost Mikel Arteta's ambitions to help the club get back in the upper echelons of the Premier League.

