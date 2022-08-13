“This chapter will close my career as manager” - Carlo Ancelotti confirms he will retire after Real Madrid stint

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that he will retire at the end of his stint with the La Liga giants.

The 63-year-old has been one of football's most successful and iconic managers, coaching the likes of Madrid, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

He made a return to the Santiago Bernabeu last summer following a brief spell with Premier League side Everton.

The Italian had huge success in his first season back as Los Blancos boss, leading his side to the UEFA Champions League and La Liga title.

However, Ancelotti has confirmed that we won't be seeing him in another dugout other than the Bernabeu for the rest of his career as he plans retirement.

He told Italian newspaper Il Messaggero (via Fabrizio Romano):

“After Real Madrid, I will retire. This chapter will close my career as manager. Real Madrid means top level, so it makes sense to consider this club as the end of my career."

The Italian has four UEFA Champions League trophies alongside the league title in each of the respective countries he has managed in.

'Carletto' has staked his claim to be one of the greatest managers in football history given his success both domestically and in Europe.

His current contract with Real Madrid runs until June 2024 and that looks likely to be his final year in football management.

Real Madrid boss Ancelotti deserves UEFA Coach of the Year award

Ancelotti is up for the UEFA Coach of the Year award alongside Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp.

Having beaten both City and the Reds to claim the Champions League, Ancelotti should surely stand as favorite for the honor.

He masterminded an incredible Champions League campaign that coincided with Madrid producing magical comeback victories en route to the final.

None more so than the semi-final victory over Guardiola's side.

Two added-time goals by Rodrygo and an extra-time penalty from Benzema saw Madrid turn around a 5-3 deficit to claim a 6-5 aggregate win.

