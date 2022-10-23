"This guy is useless," "Always got a clanger in him" - 'Overrated' Tottenham Hotspur star gets brutally trolled for what he did against Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was brutalized by the fans for the error that led to his team conceding against Newcastle United on October 23.

Spurs are currently behind Newcastle at home. Callum Wilson opened the scoring for the visitors in the 31st minute after the French custodian miscued a clearence.

Miguel Almiron scored the second for the Toons in the 40th minute of the game before Harry Kane put one back for the hosts in the 54th.

Fans were not happy with Lloris as many noted that the goalkeeper often makes these types of mistakes. Many decided to call him overrated as well.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Hugo Lloris' error:

This guy is useless hahaha Lloris with another error leading to a goalThis guy is useless hahaha Lloris with another error leading to a goal 😭This guy is useless hahaha

Tom Garratt @Tgarratt10 Lloris always got a clanger in him Lloris always got a clanger in him

Paddy Power @paddypower Impressive to be the worst Lloris in a stadium that has Karius on the bench. Impressive to be the worst Lloris in a stadium that has Karius on the bench.

R8 🚜🌾 @Nabyllionaire Lloris thought he was packing enough to get that clear Lloris thought he was packing enough to get that clear

Joel Rabinowitz @joel_archie Ben Foster @BenFoster This Callum Wilson goal HAS to be disallowed This Callum Wilson goal HAS to be disallowed No chance. Goalkeepers get way too much protection from referees as it is. It’s just dreadful play by Lloris. twitter.com/benfoster/stat… No chance. Goalkeepers get way too much protection from referees as it is. It’s just dreadful play by Lloris. twitter.com/benfoster/stat…

Lloris has made 16 appearances for Spurs so far this season. He has conceded 16 goals and kept six clean sheets this term.

Since arriving at north London in 2012, the Frenchman has been an undisputed starter for the club. In 431 appearances, he has conceded 479 goals and kept 148 clean sheets.

The French national team captain has made 139 appearances for the Les Blues in his career.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte admits suffering a defeat is difficult for him

Tottenham suffered a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in their last Premier League clash at Old Trafford on October 20. Conte admitted that the day after a loss is difficult for him as he told the media ahead of the game against Newcastle (via football.london):

"The day after for me is a bit difficult. I try to speak with my staff to find the right solution to transfer the right message to the players, I have to transfer in every moment to go in the right direction. I think that when you don't get a good result, the first step to become a winner is that you have to feel the defeat in yourself."

The Italian manager added:

"In every club that I've worked at, I tried to transfer this to my players because if I am the only person to feel the defeat [it is not good]. If my players and all the people in this environment start to understand that a defeat is different than a win, I think this is the first step to becoming a winner."

