Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has said that the new full-time manager at Old Trafford should be given time and resources to overhaul the squad. Rangnick added that the new man at the helm shall be given full freedom to rip up the squad if Man United want to challenge Liverpool or Manchester City.

Manchester United have been looking to appoint a full-time manager since the sacking of Ole Gunner Solskjaer last year. Club legend Gary Neville predicts that the announcement regarding the new coach will be made official very soon. He also said that Manchester United's new manager will be Ajax boss Erik ten Hag.

Ralf Rangnick, who arrived at Old Trafford as the club's new football director, has said that he has shared with the board what needs overhauling to rejuvenate the team. He has advised the board to back the new full-time manager during the transfer window and allow him to sign more 'physical players'.

Speaking to The Telegraph over the issues surrounding Man United and what needs to be done to resolve them, Rangnick said:

"Whenever the new head coach is clear, it has to be: 'How does he want to play and what kind of players do we need for that?' Then we come back to DNA, speed, physicality, tempo -- what do we need? This team does not lack technical players; it can do with more physicality."

Rangnick added that the new manager can turn things around at Old Trafford in two to three seasons, if he enjoys the full support of the board. He said:

"It takes right decisions and where you want to go to -- what kind of players, what kind of manager -- and then in every transfer window try to get the best possible. This is possible. This is not rocket science. It has to be done, and if that happens, it does not necessarily need three or four years, maybe two or three transfer windows, then the situation could be different."

•Recruiting unconditionally to the specific playing style of the new manager once known



Split in Manchester United dressing room over possible Erik ten Hag appointment as new manager

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Manchester United dressing room is split over the possible arrival of Erik ten Hag as the new full-time manager. Some players are reported to have viewed ten Hag as an 'underwhelming' choice for the top job at the club.

The players are excited to find out who is taking over the managerial role, but they believe Mauricio Pochettino will be a better choice than the Dutch manager.

