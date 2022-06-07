"This isn’t a question about money" - Journalist suggests reported Manchester United target could prefer move to another Premier League club 

Danish journalist Carsten Werge has claimed Christian Eriksen could choose to extend his stay with Brentford, amid interest from Manchester United. According to Werge, Eriksen does not care about lucrative contracts and is likely to stay at a club where he and his family feel “comfortable.”

Having recovered from a cardiac arrest, Eriksen signed a short, six-month contract with Brentford in January. The 30-year-old performed admirably at Brentford until the end of the 2021-22 campaign, recording one goal and four assists in 11 Premier League matches. With his contract set to expire later in June, multiple clubs are expected to vie for his services, including Manchester United.

Putting cold water on United’s hopes, Werge claimed that Eriksen was not looking for a bigger paycheque and would rather pick a club where he felt at ease. Stating that it would not be surprising for Eriksen to sign a new contract with Brentford, the Editor of TV2 said (via HITC):

“In Denmark, we wouldn’t be surprised if Christian chose to stay in Brentford. He’s been very good there. He looks very happy in this club and the coach, Thomas Frank, who is a very good friend.”

He added:

“Even though the money could be bigger if he goes to one of the other clubs, this isn’t a question about money, but where Christian and his family feels comfortable. I imagine it could easily be Brentford.”

Carsten Werge does not think Eriksen will join Manchester United

With the exits of Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, and Nemanja Matic, Manchester United are left with a vacuum in the middle of the pitch. Christian Eriksen has the quality to fill the void, but Werge does not believe he is likely to sign for Erik ten Hag’s struggling United.

Revealing why Eriksen would not sign for United, the journalist said:

“For sure now, I don’t think he will ever go to Everton or Manchester United because they aren’t in a good position.”

He added that Tottenham Hotspur could be successful in their endeavor to bring back their old player, but emphasized the need for Eriksen to “enjoy football.”

Werge concluded by saying:

“It seems as though he enjoys life in London. If he should choose between Tottenham and Brentford, then it could be Tottenham because he knows the facilities. But I don’t think the Champions League is the main point. It’s about enjoying playing football now after what happened.”

Eriksen spent six-and-a-half years at Tottenham Hotspur before leaving for Inter Milan in January 2020. He featured in 305 games for the Lilywhites, recording 69 goals and 90 assists across competitions.

