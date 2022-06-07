"This may be a scare tactic" - Glen Johnson suggests Liverpool superstar wouldn't consider transfer to Premier League rivals

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson doesn't believe Mohamed Salah will make a move to Premier League rivals Manchester City as his contract situation continues to be under intense speculation.

Salah's current deal with the Reds runs until next year, but he has recently rejected an offer to remain at the Merseyside outfit. The Egyptian reportedly wants wages of around £400,000 a week that has led to a stand-still.

It has led to rumors over his future, with Barcelona having been linked to the player should his contract run down (per Mirror).

However, The Athletic reports that Manchester City may be interested in the Egyptian star and that he would desire to stay in the Premier League.

B/R Football @brfootball Mo Salah is open to joining another Premier League side on a free transfer in 2023 if he doesn’t receive a 'significantly improved' offer from Liverpool, reports @JamesPearceLFC Mo Salah is open to joining another Premier League side on a free transfer in 2023 if he doesn’t receive a 'significantly improved' offer from Liverpool, reports @JamesPearceLFC https://t.co/9NMuFe0owC

But Johnson doesn't believe Salah will join City, who have competed with the Reds at the top of the Premier League over the last few years.

He believes Salah could run the risk of ruining the legacy he has carved out at Anfield should he switch to the Etihad.

He told Betting Odds:

“If he went somewhere like Manchester City, then he could possibly ruin his legacy at Liverpool. I don’t think he would move to another Premier League, if I’m honest. We know how much he loves Liverpool, so I don’t know if he could go through with a move like that."

He continued,

"This may be a scare tactic from his team, but I’m not too sure. If he did move to a rival like City though, then yes, he definitely runs the risk of ruining his legacy at Liverpool.”

Mohamed Salah @MoSalah I cannot express in words how much we wanted to bring that trophy back to Liverpool but in the end we couldn’t. I cannot thank the fans enough for your support. It has been a very long season but a part of me wishes the next one starts again tomorrow. I cannot express in words how much we wanted to bring that trophy back to Liverpool but in the end we couldn’t. I cannot thank the fans enough for your support. It has been a very long season but a part of me wishes the next one starts again tomorrow. https://t.co/6ECyIL0AHN

Salah has enjoyed yet another stellar season for the Reds, making 51 appearances across all competitions, scoring 31 goals and contributing 16 assists.

He was part of Jurgen Klopp's side who came close to pulling off an unprecedented quadruple but missed out on the Premier League title.

They also lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League final but did win the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Liverpool need to keep Mohamed Salah with Sadio Mane looking likely to depart

Sadio Mane (left) is a Bayern Munich target

Liverpool can ill afford to lose two of their star men this summer with Sadio Mane looking likely to head out of the Anfield exit door.

Bayern Munich have already had a £25 million bid for the Senegalese star rejected.

Mail reports that the Bundesliga champions are preparing another offer as they look to lure the 30-year-old to the Allianz Arena.

Salah and Mane have been catalysts for their side's recent success.

The duo were instrumental in the side's Champions League and Premier League success in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

