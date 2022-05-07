“This is what Roman Abramovich has been facing for about 20 years” – Chelsea fans send message to new owner Todd Boehly as he looks puzzled after VAR decision

Chelsea faced Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday, May 7. VAR ruled out Ruben Loftus-Cheek's goal for offside in the first half as the scoreboard read 0-0 at the halfway mark. The midfielder was adjudged to be offside after a lengthy deliberation by VAR officials.

It was a moment of surprise for Chelsea fans and the club's new owner Todd Boehly, who was present at the stadium. The camera panned to Boehly when the goal was ruled out, with the new Stamford Bridge executive looking puzzled.

Angry Blues fans took to Twitter to let him know it wasn't unusual. The Stamford Bridge faithful shared opinions about upsetting refereeing decisions that have come against them over the last two decades. Here is a selection of some of their tweets:

talkSPORT @talkSPORT Todd Boehly’s reaction to Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s goal being ruled out for offside… #CHEWOL Todd Boehly’s reaction to Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s goal being ruled out for offside… #CHEWOL https://t.co/E6MM7MH0Wx

PULISIÇATE @Pulisicate Todd Boehly motioned "HOW?"



This is what Roman Abramovich has been facing for about 20 years.



WELCOME TO CHELSEA FC. Todd Boehly motioned "HOW?"This is what Roman Abramovich has been facing for about 20 years.WELCOME TO CHELSEA FC.

Carlito @Carlitothekind twitter.com/hajirft/status… Hajir🇸🇪 @HajirFT Todd is confused Todd is confused😭 Welcome to Chelsea Todd & the hate that comes with it Welcome to Chelsea Todd & the hate that comes with it 😭 twitter.com/hajirft/status…

RADOLF EDEM GAGLO @EdemGaglo the new boss pls brace yourself for more of this lol. Hopefully you will succeed the new @ChelseaFC owner Todd is surprised by the VAR decision on his first day at the bridgeboss pls brace yourself for more of this lol. Hopefully you will succeed 😂😂😂the new @ChelseaFC owner Todd is surprised by the VAR decision on his first day at the bridge 😂 boss pls brace yourself for more of this lol. Hopefully you will succeed

Chelsea seem somewhat comfortable in third position in the Premier League table. They will need to take more points as fourth-placed Arsenal chase them. If they can secure all three points against Wolves, they will push six points ahead of the Gunners, who face Leeds United on Sunday.

The Blues fans will be relieved though, as VAR awarded them a penalty in the 56th minute for Romain Saiss' trip on Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian dispatched the penalty clinically before adding in another two minutes later. The scoreline while writing the article (65') read 2-0 for the Blues.

What will happen to Chelsea under new ownership

As soon as the sale of the club is finalized and they officially come under new ownership, the UK government will likely lift the sanctions on the club. With Roman Abramovich's imminent exit from Chelsea, the club can look forward to selling match tickets and merchandise again. They will also be able to buy players and keep the revenue when they sell players.

However, the sanctions have already affected the club's playing force as they couldn't renew the contracts of their three important players.

Antonio Rudiger is set to join Real Madrid as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. As per AS, Andreas Christensen has agreed a deal with Barcelona. Another report by AS claims that club captain Cesar Azpilicueta has also agreed a deal with the Catalans.

With these big exits, the lifting of the sanctions will allow the club foray into the market to fill in the void at the back.

