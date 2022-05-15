“This trophy is for them as well” - Klopp names unsung heroes of Liverpool’s penalty shoot-out win against Chelsea 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed a neuroscience company (Neuro 11) after the Reds' FA Cup final triumph over Chelsea on 14 May. He credited them for helping his side with penalty training as they won 6-5 in the penalty shoot-out against the Blues.

Klopp said after the match (via Daily Mail):

"But we still made it after an incredible game. We work with a neuroscience company (neuro11) who said they could really train penalty shooting. This trophy is for them as well."

In a replay of the Carabao Cup final in February 2022, Liverpool faced Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley. Like the Carabao Cup final, this match also ended goalless after 120 minutes as both sides spurned multiple chances.

In the penalty shootout, the Blues broke first as Cesar Azpilicueta hit his shot on to the post. However, Sadio Mane's penalty was saved by Edouard Mendy to make it 4-4 after the first five penalties. Alisson then saved Mason Mount's penalty, before Kostas Tsimikas drilled the winning penalty home.

Liverpool got their hands on the FA Cup trophy for the first time since 2006. Meanwhile, it was Chelsea's third consecutive final loss in the competition after losing to Arsenal (2020) and Leicester City (2021) previously.

Liverpool create some brilliant records with the FA Cup triumph as Chelsea end up with some unwanted ones

The Reds lifted their eighth FA Cup title and are now behind Manchester United (12) and Arsenal (14) on the list.

Jordan Henderson became the first Liverpool captain to win the Premier League, Champions League, League Cup, FA Cup, Club World Cup and Super Cup. Jurgen Klopp became the first Reds manager to do so.

The Reds also joined Manchester City in being the only two clubs to win two domestic cups in one season while keeping a clean sheet in both finals.

Chelsea, meanwhile, became the third club alongside Manchester United and Everton to lose eight FA Cup final. They also became the first side since Middlesbrough in 1996-97 to lose both domestic cup finals in one season.

Mason Mount has now lost the last six finals he's played at Wembley for club and country.

The Blues also became the first side to lose three consecutive FA Cup finals. Newcastle United lost in three consecutive final appearances for the club as well, but they did it in different years (1994, 1998 and 1999).

