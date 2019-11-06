This week in LaLiga

Luis Suarez

Three teams are level at the top

It could hardly be tighter or more dramatic at the top of the LaLiga Santander table. After the results of matchdays 11 and 12, there are three teams level on 22 points, with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Real Sociedad all leading the way.

The tightest of league tables

It’s not just at the very top of the LaLiga Santander table that it’s tight. The top 13 teams in the standings are separated by just five points. From Barcelona in first place on 22 points to Valencia in 13th on 17 points, every side is separated by just a couple of victories after what has been a fascinating start to the 2019/20 season.

Two matchdays and 60 goals

There was a midweek round in LaLiga Santander last week, with matchday 11 taking place across Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, before matchday 12 on Saturday and Sunday. In total, LaLiga fans saw 60 goals across the 20 games.

Fran Escribá’s time at RC Celta comes to an end

Following RC Celta’s 1-0 defeat against Getafe on Sunday, the Galician club decided to part ways with coach Fran Escribá. He took over in March and helped steer the Sky Blues away from the relegation zone and to survival at the end of the 2018/19 campaign, but paid the price for a rocky start to the 2019/season. He coached 24 LaLiga Santander games wide the side from Balaidos, winning six, drawing seven and losing 11.

16 years of goals from Sergio Ramos

By converting a penalty against Leganés, Sergio Ramos scored his first league goal of the 2019/20 season. This was an extra special goal for the Real Madrid captain because it means that he has now scored in 16 consecutive LaLiga Santander campaigns. Of active players, only Lionel Messi can say the same thing.

Espanyol turn 119

There were celebrations at RCD Espanyol this week, as the Catalan club celebrated the 119th anniversary of its founding. Founded in 1900, the club is the third-oldest in LaLiga Santander, behind only Athletic Club (1898) and FC Barcelona (1899), and special celebratory events were held at the club’s official store on La Rambla, in the centre of Barcelona.

Sandro ends his scoring drought

Real Valladolid fan favourite Sandro Ramirez finally broke his 23-month 11-day goalscoring drought when he fired home a rocket from outside the area in their 3-0 win over RCD Mallorca. The hope is that he’ll now push on a continue banging them in after rediscovering his goalscoring touch.

Luis Suárez’s impressive feat

By finding the net against Real Valladolid in midweek, Barcelona’s Luis Suarez has now achieved the impressive feat of scoring against every team he has faced in LaLiga Santander. That’s 27 different clubs, since moving to the Camp Nou in 2014.

Aduriz hits 400

In his final season before retirement, Aritz Aduriz hit another milestone for Athletic Club by making his 400th official appearance for the Bilbao-based team. By coming on against Espanyol, the striker reached this total. Of his 400 matches for the Basque side, Aduriz has won 155, drawn 104 and lost 141.

The Villarreal Academy project lands in the USA

A series of events were held in the USA over the past week, as Villarreal worked with LaLiga to take the Villarreal Academy project to Florida. Football camps, a soccer clinic and even a tournament were held across the state, while the club’s former captain Marcos Senna was also involved in this project to promote grassroots football.