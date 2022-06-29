Thomas Muller takes cheeky Gareth Bale golf dig on Twitter 

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller has taken a hilarious dig at Gareth Bale on Twitter. The German referenced the Welshman's love for golf in a reply to a post.

UEFA Champions League's official Twitter handle posted a picture of a footballer on a golf course trying to do a hole-in-one with a football. They captioned it:

"Pick one player who's a lock to make this shot #UCL"

Muller then hilariously replied to the post, tagging Bale.

The Welshman love for golf is legendary. In fact, he is an above-average player now, having spent multiple years playing the sport.

The most infamous incident regarding Bale and golf, though, came after Wales qualified for the 2020 European Championship. During the celebrations, a fan-made flag made its way onto the pitch which read "Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order".

The joke was not taken well by the Spanish media and a section of Real Madrid fans. The Welshman had to deal with a lot of flak and abuse from them.

The Wales captain's nine-year association with Real Madrid came to an end this summer. He joined the club from Tottenham Hotspur for a then-world-record fee of €101 million. He went on to win five Champions League titles and three La Liga titles, among other honors at the club.

The former Tottenham forward contributed 106 goals and 67 assists in 258 appearances for the Spanish giants, that included some iconic goals.

He will join Los Angeles FC after his contract with Real Madrid expires this summer. With Wales qualifying for the World Cup finals for the first time in 64 years, he'll hope to be in the best shape for the tournament later this year.

How many times have Gareth Bale and Thomas Muller faced each other?

Muller has faced Real Madrid eight times in his career so far. However, Bale has been involved in only four of those outings since joining the club in 2013.

Muller, surprisingly, has zero goal contributions against Los Blancos in those eight matches. Meanwhile, the Welshman has scored three goals and provided one assist in four matches.

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have faced each other thrice in the Champions League since the former Tottenham forward joined Los Blancos. They've come out on top in all three ties (on agg.) and have gone on to win the tournament all those times. This includes the semi-finals in 2013-14, quarter-finals in 2016-17 and the semi-finals in 2017-18.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far