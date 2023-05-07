Thomas Tuchel has asked Bayern Munich to sign Barcelona star valued at €50m this summer - Reports

In an effort to bolster their squad, Thomas Tuchel has reportedly urged Bayern Munich to sign Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, who is currently valued at €50 million. Tuchel's request comes amid speculations of Sadio Mane's departure from the team due to disciplinary reasons, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The German coach is keen on securing Dembele's services, aiming to elevate the team's quality and capitalize on the player's €50 million release clause. This comes into effect on July 1 if Barcelona fails to renew his contract, which runs until 2024.

Dembele had previously played under Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund at the beginning of his professional career. Despite being considered an indispensable asset by Barcelona's current coach Xavi, the club's financial situation has forced them to explore all potential options.

Recently, Dembele's agent Moussa Sissoko met with Barca representatives to discuss the matter, with reports suggesting a positive atmosphere during the talks.

Tuchel's persistence has prompted Bayern chiefs to consider Dembele as a valuable addition to their squad, that could further solidify their status as Champions League contenders. Dembele's form has seen significant improvement since Xavi's arrival at Barca. Because of this, Tuchel believes that his acquisition would ultimately boost Bayern Munich's chances in continental competitions.

Raphinha contemplates Barcelona exit amid playing time concerns, as club push to sign Lionel Messi

Brazilian star Raphinha is reportedly considering leaving Barca after just one season, as the club faces financial challenges and aims to generate funds during the upcoming summer transfer window. According to Diario Sport (via Barca Blaugranes), Raphinha fears he may not receive ample playing time next season due to the potential return of Lionel Messi.

The possibility of Messi's comeback adds to Raphinha's concerns, as it would further intensify the competition for starting positions. Moreover, Raphinha worries that a loss of prominence at Barcelona might jeopardize his spot in the Brazilian national team.

Already, there are offers from Premier League clubs for Raphinha, who previously shined at Leeds United. Chelsea, Arsenal, and Newcastle are all reportedly interested in the forward. In fact, earlier this week, it was suggested that Newcastle made a verbal offer of €80 million for the talented player.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Raphinha's future at Barca hangs in the balance. Increased competition for playing time and the club's financial constraints are potentially pushing him towards a return to the English top flight.

