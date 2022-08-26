Thomas Tuchel banned from touchline for Leicester game after Chelsea boss loses appeal against punishment for handshake row with Antonio Conte

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has received a one-match touchline ban from the English FA following his handshake row with Tottenham manager Antonio Conte. The German manager lost his appeal against the ban and will now miss his side hosting Leicester City at Stamford Bridge.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea OFFICIAL: Thomas Tuchel will be banned from the touchline for #Chelsea 's Premier League match against Leicester City. OFFICIAL: Thomas Tuchel will be banned from the touchline for #Chelsea's Premier League match against Leicester City.

The former Borussia Dortmund tactician was sent off alongside Conte when the two clashed at full-time in their 2-2 Premier League draw. The two managers engaged in a scuffle after the final whistle and when asked about his potential suspension (via The Independent), the German said:

“Yeah, we answered and we wait for the final answer. But I don’t think that it will change anything.

“So in the moment I think I will be banned from the touchline, and that’s it. And we are trying to have a solution for this scenario that we have. The team will be well-prepared and it won’t be an excuse.

“I don’t think I will be on the bench so it’s not 100 per cent sure; we’re waiting for the last response. I think I cannot be on the sidelines as it seems, but I can be in the dressing room.”

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Thomas Tuchel will not be on the touchline for Chelsea's game against Leicester tomorrow after his failed appeal against a one game ban Thomas Tuchel will not be on the touchline for Chelsea's game against Leicester tomorrow after his failed appeal against a one game ban❌https://t.co/XrdTgUezYC

Tuchel was eventually handed an extra match suspension and a £35,000 fine later on Friday, while Conte was only fined £15,000 as he was not seen as an instigator. Chelsea will now have to bounce back against Leicester without their manager at the helm.

Another outcome with a potential fine and suspension for the German tactician remains on the line due to his comments about referee Anthony Taylor. Tuchel stated that "maybe it would be better" if the referee did not officiate another Chelsea match, and this will likely see the FA respond with a disciplinary charge.

Chelsea have had a fractured start to the Premier League season

Tuchel's touchline ban will be the least of the Blues' concerns, with their start to the season looking less than ideal. Both Tuchel and Kaliidou Koulibaly have been red-carded in recent games, and they currently sit in 12th place, far from the top-four they lounged in last season.

The Blues were mauled 3-0 in their last game away to Leeds and without their manager, Leicester could prove tricky guests. Tuchel will hope he can prepare his team sufficiently for the fixture, with the Blues hoping to avoid back-to-back defeats very early in their campaign.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat