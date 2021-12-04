Thomas Tuchel has broken “promise” made to Chelsea midfielder this summer: Reports

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel reportedly promised Saul Niguez “prominence” in midfield before he joined Chelsea on loan from Atletico Madrid. The Spanish midfielder spent his entire senior career at Atletico Madrid before arriving at Stamford Bridge this summer.

However, Niguez has been in poor form for Chelsea so far this season and has barely featured on the pitch. The Spaniard has only started two games for the Blues in the Premier League and had to be taken off at half-time in both matches.

Saúl Ñiguez @saulniguez Wasn’t the expected debut. Really happy with my first game & victory with the team 💪🏽🔵

Incredible to see Stamford Bridge full of Blues 💙 Wasn’t the expected debut. Really happy with my first game & victory with the team 💪🏽🔵Incredible to see Stamford Bridge full of Blues 💙 https://t.co/nTK4CaPMy0

He has seemed off the pace for Chelsea in all his appearances and his predicament seems to be due to his poor performances rather than the coach's decision-making. With more than half of the campaign to go, Saul Niguez will be hoping to find the form that first gained attention from the European champions.

The 27-year-old Spaniard featured nearly 350 times for Atletico Madrid across all competitions, winning a La Liga title and the Europa League with his boyhood club. He was signed on an initial loan deal in August, but Chelsea have the option of making the switch permanent at the end of the season.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 😵 Saul Niguez still has more league minutes for Atletico Madrid (200) than Chelsea (94) this season. More than twice as many… 😵 Saul Niguez still has more league minutes for Atletico Madrid (200) than Chelsea (94) this season. More than twice as many…

The midfielder will be especially desperate to improve his performances so he can make the trip to the World Cup in Qatar next year with Spain.

West Ham will be tough to play against: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel

Watford v Chelsea - Premier League

With games coming in at a rapid pace during the tricky festive period, Chelsea are set to face West Ham in a London derby today (4 December). It has been just three days since the Blues beat Watford at Vicarage Road to keep their spot at the top of the Premier League table.

Discussing Chelsea's chances this time out, Thomas Tuchel has warned his side about the threat West Ham carry:

"They almost got there last season and have been fighting he whole season for these plays. They show a huge solidarity, always a huge joy to watch their games."

"They did not have too many changes, play as ateam and do what they do very good. They deserve to be there, they play strong in Europe, it is a tough match and a tough team to play against but it is also tough to play against us."

West Ham are currently nine points behind Chelsea, who sit on top of the league table with a narrow one-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

