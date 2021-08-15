Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea pick up from where they left off with Crystal Palace thrashing

The signing of Romelu Lukaku has been an exciting piece of news for all Chelsea fans but the team has already begun firing even without him.

In two matches this season, Thomas Tuchel’s side have netted four goals, the latest being a huge victory over Crystal Palace on the opening day of the Premier League.

Having won the UEFA Champions League last season, everyone expects the Blues to kick on and become title contenders this term.

On the face of how they’ve started the season, though, one can easily conclude that Chelsea will mount a title charge. And, with Lukaku, they’re going to be racking up some impressive numbers up front.

The perfect start! 😁



Up the Chels! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/T3k8tE6TIO — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 14, 2021

Chelsea prove too much for Palace to handle

The Blues hit Crystal Palace for three on Saturday in what was a comprehensive performance. Chelsea were largely dominant and reduced Patrick Vieira’s side to just a single shot on target in 90 minutes.

Marcos Alonso put Chelsea into the lead in the 27th minute when he scored from a free-kick. The Blues kept pushing and ultimately got their cushioning goal five minutes from half-time.

A cross from the right flank was not dealt with by the Crystal Palace defense, which allowed Christian Pulisic to sneak in to prod the ball into the net.

The European champions took their foot off the gas a bit in the second half but the result was sealed with a third goal from Trevoh Chalobah, who once again put in a shift on his Premier League debut.

A lot of Chelsea’s players are yet to regain full fitness but the Blues were still too much for their opponents and that speaks to the potential of this team.

So good to have you back today! 💙 pic.twitter.com/fC9TtgIMTI — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 14, 2021

Blues pick up from where they left off

Chelsea have been a totally different proposition since Thomas Tuchel took charge in January. They’ve vastly improved and are now continuing from where they left off last season.

The UEFA Super Cup has already been secured following a penalty shootout victory over Villarreal last Wednesday and now the Blues look set to go the full length of the Premier League.

"This is the Premier League, a tough competition. It's on us, we are in this role and in the role of the hunters, we have to close the gap to Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United,” Tuchel said in his post-match press conference, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"We have to do that week in, week out, so this was a very good first step, but that's the reality and we are not shy to say this out loud that we try to be the best in any competition we play, but the reality is we come from fourth place and have three teams to close the gap to.”

Tuchel has chosen to be modest but the truth is that Chelsea are one of the favorites for the title after signing Lukaku. However, it remains to be seen if the Blues can remain consistent when the race gets to its business end.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava