Thomas Tuchel jokes about Lukaku, Lewandowski and Haaland's Chelsea links

Chelsea were heavily linked with a number of world-class forwards, including the likes of Erling Haaland, Romelu Lukaku and Robert Lewandowski, this summer.

Thomas Tuchel joked during his press conference ahead of Chelsea's Premier League opener against Crystal Palace when he was asked about the Blues interest in the aforementioned trio.

Thomas Tuchel joking on his press conference when asked about Erling Haaland pursuit: "We tried both Haaland and Lukaku, also we wanted to have Lewandowski as the No.10 behind. Unfortunately, the board didn't listen!”. @AdamNewson 🔵 #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2021

The German said: "We tried both Haaland and Lukaku, also we wanted to have Lewandowski as the No.10 behind. Unfortunately, the board didn't listen!”.

Following their triumph in the Champions League last season, Chelsea tried to further bolster their squad with major additions during the transfer market. The Blues prioritized the signing of a big-name attacker given Timo Werner's struggles at Stamford Bridge.

They were heavily linked with a swoop for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland but couldn't convince the Bundesliga giants to part ways with their star player. They were reportedly instantly turned down when they approached Bayern Munich to inquire about the availability of Robert Lewandowski.

📝 DEAL DONE: Chelsea have announced the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for £97.5m. He has put pen to paper on a 5-year deal. (Source: @ChelseaFC) pic.twitter.com/il0wBQm9Ma — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 12, 2021

The Londoners finally tasted success when they turned their attention to Romelu Lukaku, luring the striker from Inter Milan for €113 million just a few days ago. The Belgian is set to take #18 jersey at Stamford Bridge this season, where he will lead the forward line as Thomas Tuchel's men continue to compete in all competitions.

Chelsea succeeded in luring Romelu Lukaku to Stamford Bridge this summer

Who else has joined Chelsea apart from Lukaku?

Besides the Belgian, Chelsea have added only one name to their squad this summer. Marcus Bettinelli has joined from Fulham on a free transfer. Meanwhile, it is worth noting that the likes of Kenedy, Malang Sarr, Abdul Rahman Baba, Davide Zappacosta and Danny Drinkwater have all returned from their respective loan stints. It is still unclear whether Thomas Tuchel has any of these players in his plans for next season.

The Blues will be looking to do better in the Premier League this season after finishing in fourth spot in the table last term. They will kick-start their league campaign with a vital clash with Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge tomorrow.

