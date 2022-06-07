Thomas Tuchel and key Chelsea figures in disagreement with each other over big-name transfer - Reports

According to reports, Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel is currently in disagreement with the club's hierarchy.

CaughOffside has reported via DailyMail that Chelsea are unsure whether to sign Ousmane Dembele on a free transfer this summer.

The Blues head coach, who has previously worked with Dembele at Borussia Dortmund, believes he can get the best out of the French winger. Tuchel remains a long-time admirer of the ambidextrous winger.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



“I was very lucky to train him in Dortmund. It was only one year and it should have been longer. I left and he decided to leave”. Chelsea manager Tuchel on Ousmane Dembélé: “I’ve no idea about his situation with Barça. He’s a very good player when he is in his top level”“I was very lucky to train him in Dortmund. It was only one year and it should have been longer. I left and he decided to leave”. Chelsea manager Tuchel on Ousmane Dembélé: “I’ve no idea about his situation with Barça. He’s a very good player when he is in his top level” 🔵 #CFC“I was very lucky to train him in Dortmund. It was only one year and it should have been longer. I left and he decided to leave”. https://t.co/z6MUQxEQzA

However, the club's hierarchy is unconvinced because he is not being chased by too many other clubs this summer.

Chelsea have had poor luck when it comes to recruiting forward players in recent years. The likes of Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, amongst others, have cost them a fortune but are yet to shine on a consistent basis for the club.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

The Blues are also concerned by Dembele's Barcelona spell which saw him run down his contract - a stint that was interrupted by frequent injuries.

Is Tuchel right to want Dembele at Chelsea?

Thomas Tuchel joined the club back in January 2021. He has won numerous trophies for the Blues since then but has only signed one forward player - Romelu Lukaku.

He was a club-record (£97.5 million) signing for the Blues but the transfer has flopped massively so far. Lukaku scored 15 goals in all competitions last season and failed to live up to the standards that were expected of him at the Bridge.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Tuchel now wants a second go at signing another forward player, Dembele.

Given the Frenchman's past record and Tuchel's failure to deliver with Lukaku, the club do have enough reason to doubt the transfer.

Barcelona paid £100million – in a deal that supposedly could have risen to staggering £135.5m [€147m] for the Frenchman back in 2017. He has scored 32 goals and assisted 34 more in 150 games for the Blaugrana.

Chelsea will be worried by these numbers and may think twice before landing him. What will make the deal much less complicated, however, is that the Blues will not have to shell out any transfer fee to land him.

A free transfer mitigates a lot of financial risks and adding a player of the coach's choice goes a long way in instilling his confidence at the club.

The Blues will have to factor in various components of this transfer before finalizing their decision on the 2018 World Cup winner.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far