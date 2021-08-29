Thomas Tuchel pulls off defensive masterclass as 10-man Chelsea hold Liverpool

Anger, bewilderment and a sense of injustice: that is exactly how some Chelsea fans felt following their team’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday. The Blues were reduced to ten men late in the first half when Reece James was sent off by Anthony Taylor for handling the ball in the penalty box.

Anywhere else on the pitch, and the referee would have probably let that go. But once James denied a goal-scoring opportunity with his hand and inside the box, it was 100% a penalty and a straight red card for the player as well.

Amidst all the livid emotions, though, was a sense of pride for Chelsea fans as they watched their team battle their way to a 1-1 draw against Liverpool, at Anfield of all places.

A hard-fought battle and an important point on the road. 👏 #LIVCHE pic.twitter.com/Nt7kuJkUms — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 28, 2021

A defensive masterclass from 10-man Blues

On the same day Arsenal unravelled and eventually capitulated after going a man down against Manchester City, Chelsea showed the Gunners how things need to be done.

Thomas Tuchel’s side was largely in control in the first half, and looked destined to go into the break with a healthy lead following Kai Havertz’s incredible looping header in the 22nd minute.

However, James’ red card changed everything. Not only did Mohamed Salah equalise from the resulting penalty, but Liverpool also got on the front foot for the rest of the game. But despite playing ten against 11, Chelsea put up a defensive masterclass, repelling every attack from Liverpool and restricting the Reds to long-range shots.

On another day against another team, Jurgen Klopp’s men would have run riot after the red card. But on the day, Chelsea showed enormous character and fighting spirit, and the Blues held their own in the face of adversity at Anfield to snatch a deserved draw.

Thomas Tuchel continues to distinguish himself

Saturday’s game was a timely reminder of the importance of managers and their tactics. If you think coaching is not important in football, you just have to look at Chelsea and Arsenal when they were both reduced to ten men on the same day.

The Blues remained organised and compact, while Mikel Arteta’s side completely capitulated. Tuchel may have spent just under seven months at Chelsea, but his impact on the team is there for all to see.

The German has brought back the belief in the team, and that is why he is the reigning UEFA Manager of the Year. Many teams would have crumbled against Liverpool after going a man down, but not Tuchel's Chelsea.

“I don't like early red cards in general because it spoils the game. In the end, it was a tough and hard fight. We showed great resilience and deserved the point,” Tuchel said after the game, as quoted by the Guardian.

"We decided to stay in a back five. We wanted to stay active and make it hard to create chances. The first ten minutes seemed endless. The last five minutes I was actually praying we take what we deserved. It was a hard and a tough one, but a very strong second half defensively."

Tuchel is a manager who continues to distinguish himself, and his defensive masterclass against Liverpool, with ten men, is proof that he has indeed arrived.

