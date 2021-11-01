Thomas Tuchel reacts to former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte being favorite to take over as manager at Spurs

Chelsea gaffer Thomas Tuchel reacted to Antonio Conte being the frontrunner to become the new Tottenham Hotspur manager. The Lilywhites sacked Nuno Espírito Santo after just four months, following a run of lackluster performances.

Here's what Tuchel had to say on the subject:

"I got the news today that one of my colleagues (Nuno) got sacked and this is never good news or nice to hear. But I will not comment on any other club's decision on head coaches or talk about that. You can ask me again if it happens and right now I will not take place in speculation."

Spurs had a rather uneventful Premier League outing at home against Manchester United. They were outclassed in every department, allowing Solskjær's men to score three goals past their back-line.

Antonio Conte has been linked with a move to Manchester United, should Solskjær be sakced in subsequent weeks. However, this weekend's win against Spurs buys the Norwegian more time to showcase his true mettle.

Tottenham, on the flip side, find themselves in murky waters. They are 10 points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea and currently without a manager.

Now that Manchester United have cooled their interest in the Italian manager, Spurs might consider making a move for Conte, who is currently without a club right now.

Conte is averse to joining a new club mid-season. But he would've considered managing United if Solskjær was to be sacked. Reports suggest Tottenham Hotspur have convinced him to view their offer through the same lens.

Tuchel's Chelsea continue their dominance in the Premier League but they could face a familiar face in Conte soon

Chelsea were without their two seasoned strikers in the game against Newcastle United this weekend.

The Magpies showcased defensive brilliance in the first half. However, Tuchel's Blues were ruthless in the remaining 45 minutes of the game.

Reece James has already scored four extravagant goals for Chelsea this season. It's safe to say that most of them have been screamers, including a fancy dink against Norwich City last weekend.

Newcastle United v Chelsea - Premier League

He scored twice to help Tuchel's Chelsea take an unassailable lead, before Jorginho scored the perfect spot kick to help the Blues add three goals to their tally.

Manchester United, too, scored three goals and went back to winning ways. Sadly, the result ultimately led to the sacking of Tottenham's Nuno Espírito Santo who will reportedly be replaced by Antonio Conte.

This is an actively developing story. If Conte accepts the offer from Spurs, he will face former club Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on January 22 in what could be a hugely-significant game for both teams.

