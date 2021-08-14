Thomas Tuchel reveals why Romelu Lukaku could be an excellent choice for Chelsea

Chelsea have finally fulfilled their dream of adding a top-class forward to their squad this summer by signing Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan. As the attacker prepares to represent the Blues, Thomas Tuchel has explained why he thinks the transfer will turn out to be an astute one.

The manager remarked:

"We're happy to have Romelu back at the club; we think in terms of personality, speed, and power, he can hopefully be an excellent choice for us."

📝 DEAL DONE: Chelsea have announced the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for £97.5m. He has put pen to paper on a 5-year deal. (Source: @ChelseaFC) pic.twitter.com/il0wBQm9Ma — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 12, 2021

"He has the power and the physique to help us, he has the experience and the personality to have a huge impact. He is at the same time a humble guy, and a true team player and he cares about Chelsea," the Blues boss added.

Chelsea entered the summer desperately looking to add a top-level attacker to their squad following Timo Werner's struggles last season. The Blues were linked with Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski but couldn't convince their clubs to part ways with them.

They then turned their attention to Romelu Lukaku and succeeded in luring the Belgian to Stamford Bridge, snapping him up from Inter Milan in a deal worth £97.5 million. The striker has signed a five-year deal with the Blues and is now expected to stay at Stamford Bridge until the end of the 2025-2026 campaign.

Lukaku was sensational for Inter last term

Chelsea have signed Romelu Lukaku at the right time

One big positive about Chelsea's acquisition of Lukaku is that the timing was right. The attacker is at the peak of his career at the moment, putting up incredible performances for both club and country. He was highly influential as Inter Milan strolled to claim the Serie A title last season, bagging 24 goals and 10 assists for the Nerazzurri in 34 games in the Italian top flight.

11 - Romelu Lukaku's four goals at EURO 2020 took him to 11 goals at major tournaments, making him the first player to reach double figures for Belgium at the EUROs and World Cup combined. Leader. #BEL #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/MuHeMbTDMj — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 13, 2021

The striker followed it up with another series of eye-catching displays for Belgium during the recently concluded European Championship. He found the back of the net four times in five games to fire his nation into the quarterfinals where they lost to eventual winners Italy.

With the striker firing on all cylinders at the moment, Chelsea stand to reap a huge reward from their investment this season.

