Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel reveals why he wants to face Real Madrid over Liverpool in UCL semi-final

Chelsea made it to the UEFA Champions League semi-final for the first time in seven years, and Thomas Tuchel is hyped. The German manager is now looking forward to the final-four fixture but wants to face Real Madrid over Liverpool.

Real Madrid have a 3-1 lead over Liverpool right now in the Champions League quarter-finals. The Spanish side travel to face the Premier League champions at Anfield on Wednesday night, knowing they have a foot in the semi-final.

Thomas Tuchel was asked who he would want to face in the last four, and the Chelsea manager boldly picked Real Madrid over Liverpool. The German had a unique reason. He claimed playing against a side outside of the Premier League gives the fixture an actual Champions League feeling.

He said:

"In general I like not to play against teams from your same league in the Champions League as it gives more of a feeling of a European competition but that is the only thing. The game is far from over but I will watch it for sure. Everything is possible. Liverpool are very strong at home so we take what we get. It is a good situation for us."

Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea's defensive display against FC Porto

Chelsea did not play their natural game against FC Porto in the second leg, and Thomas Tuchel was questioned about it. The manager had a simple answer. He revealed it was all about hanging in and progressing into the semi-final.

He said:

"It is also part of the performance to not let your opponent perform. Today was the day to hang in and show all the effort, all the intensity, all the team spirit, that's needed if you don't have the experience, if you have a young team, it's the moment to be together. We talked about what we needed to do if you feel nervous and that is to use your body, work hard and make yourself sweat. This is what we did."

Before Chelsea start preparing for the Champions League semi-finals, they have the FA Cup semi-finals to take care of. The Blues face Manchester City this weekend at Wembley Stadium, with the London giants looking to reach the final of the tournament for the 15th time.