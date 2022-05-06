“Those are questions for the future” – Ten Hag insists he will not focus attention on Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United amid ongoing Ajax title race

Erik ten Hag is adamant he is currently focused on Ajax rather than the situation at Manchester United and the speculation surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo.

The current Ajax coach will take over at Old Trafford at the end of the season from interim manager Ralf Rangnick. However, before he begins his tenure in charge of the Red Devils, he has an Eredivisie season to finish.

His Amsterdam side are currently top of the Dutch league, boasting a four-point lead over second-placed PSV Eindhoven with three games remaining.

Since his appointment as United's new boss, there have been continuous questions asked on whether he is doing any work behind-the-scenes ahead of his arrival.

However, the Dutchman has ensured Ajax fans that his full concentration is on winning a third Eredivisie title, telling Voetbal International (via Sport Witness):

“I am not yet involved with Manchester United. I’m working on Ajax. I’m used to that [the excitement of him taking over in Manchester]. Ajax is also a big club, but it’s not about the media, it’s about football. I now have to perform with Ajax.”

He was then pressed on whether he would work with Ronaldo next season with there being speculation over the legendary forward's future. He added:

“Those are questions for the future. We are in an important title race and an important week. I now want to focus my attention on that and not on Manchester United.”

Manchester United have been linked with a number of Ajax players since Ten Hag was confirmed as the club's next manager.

Antony, Jurrien Timber and Sebastian Haller have all been touted to join the Dutchman at Old Trafford (via Give Me Sport). But Ten Hag has dismissed those rumors, claiming that there have been no agreements.

He responded:

"No, there are no agreements about that. I now have very good players, but it’s not an issue at all.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MCFC



“Which Ajax players are interesting? I have very good players here, but that's a non-issue”, he says via Erik ten Hag on clauses into his Man United deal: “There’s no agreement in place that would exclude me from taking players to Manchester United”.“Which Ajax players are interesting? I have very good players here, but that's a non-issue”, he says via @wetalkajax Erik ten Hag on clauses into his Man United deal: “There’s no agreement in place that would exclude me from taking players to Manchester United”. 🔴 #MCFC“Which Ajax players are interesting? I have very good players here, but that's a non-issue”, he says via @wetalkajax.

Erik ten Hag a fan of Manchester United and reportedly Cristiano Ronaldo

Rival fans have majorly mocked United fans' new chant, but the Dutch coach himself seems to be a fan. He was asked for his thoughts on the interesting song the Old Trafford faithful have put together in honor of their new boss.

🤍 Erįk Tėn Cålm ☆☆ @ample_calm 🙂 Erik Ten Hag My manager already has a chant and I like it🙂 Erik Ten Hag My manager already has a chant and I like it 👌 🙂 Erik Ten Hag 😍😍😍 https://t.co/EkdxaIzYMJ

He replied:

“I have seen that. It’s creative, well-found. Playful, fun.”

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Erik ten Hag wants Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Manchester United. The Dutchman believes it would be foolish not to retain Ronaldo and wants him to be a key player.



(Source: Erik ten Hag wants Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Manchester United. The Dutchman believes it would be foolish not to retain Ronaldo and wants him to be a key player.(Source: @JBurtTelegraph 🚨 Erik ten Hag wants Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Manchester United. The Dutchman believes it would be foolish not to retain Ronaldo and wants him to be a key player. (Source: @JBurtTelegraph) https://t.co/kAwHHEKxtI

All the fun and games will certainly stop come summer time where ten Hag will be overseeing a huge transformation at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo's future is under speculation but according to Telegraph the Dutch coach is keen to keep the prolific forward.

Ronaldo has been one of a few positives for Manchester United this season, having scored a remarkable 18 goals in 29 Premier League appearances.

However, with a trophyless season and most likely no Champions League football next season, questions have been asked.

Edited by Aditya Singh