"Thought about a lot of things" - When Kim Kardashian provided cheeky response to question about kissing Cristiano Ronaldo

In a 2010 interview, renowned model and businesswoman Kim Kardashian addressed the rumors about her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo. She claimed that the Portugal icon was only a friend while providing a mischievous reply to a question about kissing the then-Real Madrid superstar.

According to Essentially Sports, Kim Kardashian and Cristiano Ronaldo were heavily rumored to be dating in 2010. On a radio talk show with Ryan Seacrest in August 2010, Kim Kardashian was asked to address the rumors. Here is what she had to say about her relationship with Ronaldo:

“We are friends.”

While her first answer was quite diplomatic, her reply to the following question was undeniably cheeky. When asked if she had ever thought about kissing the former Manchester United and Juventus ace, Kim Kardashian added:

“Thought about a lot of things (smiles). No, I am just kidding.”

Cristiano Ronaldo had been linked with numerous celebrities before he went public with his relationship with Georgina Rodriguez in 2017. The couple have two daughters together and are co-parenting three of the Al-Nassr star’s biological children.

TV star Zulmira Ferreira claims Portugal has mistreated Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez

Over the last few months, many Portuguese outlets have cast doubt on Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s relationship, claiming that they were not happy together. In April, Portuguese TV show host Leo Caeiro even claimed that the pair could eventually split up.

TV star Zulmira Ferreira, however, has shot the rumors down, claiming that Portugal has been unfair toward the former Manchester United superstar and his girlfriend.

She said on the Portuguese TV channel SIC Caras (via Hiper FM):

“Professionally he (Ronaldo) is not well. Cristiano, above all, is focused on his career, on wanting to be the best and you can see that, in recent times, since he left Manchester (United), things have not gone well. So, I mean, everything has gone wrong for him, and this, for Cristiano, is horrible, and, of course, it affects the family relationship.

“Cristiano is very mistreated. Georgina is very mistreated. What has been done to him lately is incredibly violent for a man who has given so much to this country and has elevated this country around the world.”

Despite scoring 14 goals in 16 Saudi Pro League games for Al-Nassr, Ronaldo failed to guide his new team to domestic glory. According to Catalan outfit El Nacional, Ronaldo, disappointed with his debut campaign, is already contemplating leaving the club this summer.

Poll : 0 votes