Three Arsenal players who need to step up

Ajayendra Rudraraju
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.02K   //    17 Sep 2018, 21:20 IST

Newcastle United v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Unai Emery's men have made it 3 wins in a row after a turbulent start to the season

The Gunners have failed to keep a clean sheet letting in 9 goals from 5 games in the process. Level on points with arch-rivals Tottenham, the Gunners have to find a way to iron out the issues quickly to have a chance to be in the Champions League places. Arsenal’s disappointing start to the season, where they lost the opening two games against Manchester City and Chelsea, has quickly transcended into a promising one with three wins in a row. Unai Emery’s men have started firing on all cylinders although defensive issues still remain a concern.

While the defense still has room to improve, the attack also appears to lack chemistry with the North London outfit. Gunners are unable to still unable to replicate their usually attractive game. Arsenal still appears slow and lethargic in possession and vulnerable on the counterattack. The cameos of summer signing Lucas Torreira have helped in addressing these issues to a certain extent.

While the main men have slowly begun to influence the games, some are yet to come to form. With 5 games done and dusted, here are the three players who need to improve their game as soon as possible.

#3 Mesut Ozil


Newcastle United v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Ozil needs to contribute more

Mesut Ozil is a truly phenomenal talent. He has a vision that is among the best and for long, he has been hailed as the best No.10 in the world. With more potent attacking midfielders, who are capable of scoring and assisting, emerging in the Premier League, Ozil’s undisputed dominance as the best playmaker in the world has diminished a little while ago. 

When the playmaker was given a new and lucrative contract by Arsene Wenger, the then manager, he was expected to be the main man, who will lead the club to a new and glorious era. 

Further appointed as one of the five vice-captains for the new season, Ozil hasn’t put in the performances that justify the faith showed in him by the board. Barring a goal against Newcastle United, the German has been largely anonymous in the first five games. Unable to influence the games from the right and losing his No.10 role to Aaron Ramsey, Ozil has recorded a pass completion percentage of 81.7%, from five games, which is way below his usual standards. 

While his new boss Emery has asked him to improve his game in and around the penalty area, ‘The King of the Assist’ has yet to give an assist and he should start producing more on the pitch to fend off the competition from Henrikh Mkhitaryan for the right wing spot and be the main man.

