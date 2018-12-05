×
3 Ballon d'Or records broken by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
05 Dec 2018

Real Madrid v Sevilla - La Liga
Real Madrid v Sevilla - La Liga

The football world saw a new king of the Ballon d'Or this year, with Croatia and Real Madrid star Luka Modric taking home the most coveted award in the game.

The award was presented to the Croatian on Monday in recognition of his individual exploits in Real Madrid's third consecutive UEFA Champions League title win and his pivotal role in Croatia's first ever FIFA World Cup final over the summer.

This is the first time in a decade that another player has won the Ballon d'Or besides five-time winners Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. 

Modric was tipped to be the player to do the unthinkable after he won the UEFA Best Player of the Year award as well as the Best FIFA Men's Player Award earlier in the year.

Barcelona ace Lionel Messi finished outside of the top three for the first time since 2006, while Juventus star Ronaldo finished in second place.

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann and Paris Saint-Germain youngster Kylian Mbappe rounded off the top five.

Despite not winning a sixth Ballon d'Or, Ronaldo has managed to break a number of Ballon d'Or records this year.

We take a look at three of the Ballon d'Or records that were broken by Ronaldo in 2018:

#1 The only player to have been nominated for the Ballon d'Or a record fifteen times

Ronaldo
Ronaldo
The Portuguese ace has beaten longstanding rival Lionel Messi to a Ballon d'Or record, becoming the only player in history to be nominated for the coveted award a staggering fifteen times.

The former Real Madrid star has been nominated for the award 15 times between 2004 to 2018.

Barcelona star Messi is close behind as the Argentine has been nominated for the award thirteen times between 20016 and 2018.


