Bournemouth have secured promotion back to the Premier League after a two-year absence. The Cherries finished second in the EFL Championship table, four points behind champions Fulham.

The South Coasters also came close to gaining promotion under former manager Jonathan Woodgate last season. They faced off against Brentford in the playoffs, having finished sixth in the league table. However, the Cherries failed to get the better of Thomas Frank's side.

Scott Parker now has before him the bigger task of cementing the Cherries' position in the top division. He will need his star performers in top form during the upcoming season.

On that note, here's a list of three Bournemouth players who could shine in the Premier League next season.

#1 Dominic Solanke

Dominic Solanke scored 29 goals in Championship during 2021-22 sesaon

Dominic Solanke joined Bournemouth for £17.5 million from Liverpool in the summer transfer window of 2019.

The England international struggled to adjust at the Vitality Stadium, scoring just three goals in 42 Premier League games during his first two seasons at the club. However, he has come into his own since the Cherries' relegation to the Championship.

Solanke has scored 44 goals in 86 Championship games since the Dorset club's drop to the second division. He finished second in the race for the Championship's Golden Boot during the 2021-22 season, with 29 goals from 44 appearances. His performances earned him a spot in this season's EFL Championship 'Team of the Season'.

Bournemouth will hope he continues to score goals regularly in the Premier League next season.

#2 Philipp Billing

Phillipp Billing enjoyed a stellar season at Vitality Stadium

Philipp Billing enjoyed a stellar season with Bournemouth, playing a key role in their promotion back to the Premier League.

The 25-year old featured in 40 league games last season, scoring 10 and assisting 10 goals. He impressed with his passing and tackling skills, along with his ability to pick his teammates in high goalscoring positions.

According to WhoScored, he averaged 1.6 tackles, 1.1 dribbles, and 1.2 clearances per 90 in the Championship during the 2021-22 season. Apart from that, he has also completed 949 passes, with an accuracy of 75 per cent in the league.

The former Huddersfield Town midfielder was also included in the EFL Championship 'Team of the Season' this term. He will play a key role in the Cherries' success next season.

#3 Lloyd Kelly

Lloyd Kelly has been excellent for Bouremouth since joining from Bristol City.

Signed from Bristol City in 2019, Lloyd Kelly has been rock solid at the heart of the Cherries defense during the 2021-22 season.

The 23-year old played 25 league games during the recently concluded campaign, making 0.7 tackles, one interception and 4.4 clearances per 90 in the Championship. He also contributed one goal and four assists on the opposite end of the pitch.

However, Kelly has been linked with a move to Newcastle United in recent months (According to Dean Jones via Football Fancast). The Dorset club may find it hard to keep hold of their captain beyond the summer window.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit