Three breakout stars from the 3 previous editions of the World Cup

Three stars from the previous editions of the World cup who became superstars after their performances in the tournament

One of the great things about the FIFA World Cup is the stage it provides for young and relatively lesser known players to showcase their talent to the world.

A single match can change a player's life and make him a household name; good performances in the World Cup ensures that you become a global superstar.

This year the World Cup has many such young talents, who could stand up and make the world notice them, such as these three superstars who became household names after their phenomenal performances in the three previous editions of the World Cup.

2014- JAMES RODRIGUEZ

A year before the World Cup in the year 2013 James had moved to Monaco from Porto along with Joao Moutinho in a combined deal. Though considered talented he was still 22 at the time of the transfer and was seen more as a star of the future. With a good season for Monaco, which saw him lead the assists chart in Ligue un he was still a relatively unknown player when he entered the World Cup in 2014 playing for Colombia.

He started the World Cup in sizzling fashion with two assists and a goal in his opening game against Greece winning him a man of the match award. He continued this form in the next game against Ivory Coast with a goal and an assist along with another man of the match award. In the final group game against Japan he was bought on as a substitute in the second half and managed to score one and assist two goals making sure his team qualified to the next stage of the tournament.

The game that really changed his life around was against Uruguay in the Round of 16 where Colombia beat Uruguay 2-0 with James scoring both goals in the match the first of which was one of the finest goals ever scored in a world cup, a volley from outside the box. That goal also went on to win the Puskas award for the best goal that year. James won the man of the match again making it three awards in four games, but more importantly James Rodriguez became a superstar on that night.

In the following match against Brazil, Colombia lost 2-1 with James scoring the goal for Colombia, but unable to take his team further in the tournament. He finished the World Cup with six goals which led him to win the Golden Boot Award given to the person who has scored the most goals in the world cup, despite only playing until the quarterfinals.

After the tournament, James was signed by Real Madrid for a fee around £70m making him the fourth most expensive signing until that time.