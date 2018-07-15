Three career achievements Cristiano Ronaldo can accomplish in his first season at Juventus

After 450 goals for Real Madrid in 438 games, five UEFA Champions League titles, one UEFA Euro title for Portugal, 121 Champions League goals, 573 club goals, 85 goals for Portugal, and 218 assists in his career. 33-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo accepted a new challenge in his illustrious football life: Juventus.

Let's take an exciting look into the feats Ronaldo can achieve in his first year in Italy, which would certainly enhance his numbers and accomplishments.

#3 More goals scored for Juventus in a single season (all competitions)

If Ronaldo is to help the Turin-based squad to reach European glory and retain the Serie A title for the eighth year in a row, his goalscoring ability must be on point, which would not be something new. His numbers for Real Madrid were stunning, in his nine seasons in the Merengues, CR7 averaged 50 goals per season, equalling something like that for Juventus would undoubtedly make them UCL title contenders.

The record for most goals scored for Juventus in a single season in all competitions is 35 goals, established by Hungarian Ferenc Hirzer in the 1925/1926 season.

That number of goals is at Ronaldo's feet for the next season. The Portuguese have surpassed that amount in nine of his last twelve seasons.

However, scoring more than 30 goals for Juventus is a tough challenge. Only ten players have reached that mark in the club's history, and just two of those (David Trezeguet in 2001/02, and Gonzalo Higuaín in 2016/17) did it in the 21st century. Ronaldo would need 36 goals to become Juventus' record-holder in that aspect.