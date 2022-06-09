Three clubs Ibrahim Sangaré could join in the summer

PSV Eindhoven defensive midfielder Ibrahim Sangaré is attracting interest from three prominent Premier League clubs. Defensive midfielders are in demand this summer. Aurelien Tchouameni has already sealed a move to Real Madrid, but there are other more attainable targets.

Sangaré seems to be one of those players with a release clause of €35 million in his contract (as per Sky Sports). Born in Ivory Coast and having spent his youth career in the country, he moved to French club Toulouse.

Let's take a look at where the 24-year-old Ivory Coast national could fit in at these clubs.

Sangaré - An instant starter at Manchester United

Vitesse v Ajax - Dutch Eredivisie

Manchester United have searched for a solid defensive midfielder for the better part of a decade. They brought in Nemanja Matiç in 2017, but the Serbian had already spent his best years at Chelsea.

Scott McTominay and Fred have not impressed many, so the position is there to be won. If Sangaré were to join United, he is likely to instantly become the starter in the midfield that Erik ten Hag decides to employ.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Sangare is a defensive juggernaut! Put him next to De Jong in a midfield 2 and we'll easily make top 4 next season. Too good to be true to think they are two targets though? Sangare is a defensive juggernaut! Put him next to De Jong in a midfield 2 and we'll easily make top 4 next season. Too good to be true to think they are two targets though?

A defensive midfielder in a midfield three, or part of a midfield two alongside a more attack-minded midfielder, would be perfect for the Dutch manager.

He will bring the solidity that has been missing from United's defense and will allow others to thrive in the attack. He loves to make tackles and initiate attacks from his deeper position. United, though, can't offer him Champions League football.

Sangaré - A potential elite trio at Liverpool

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

Liverpool's midfield primarily consists of Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and James Milner. Milner is a squad option, and Henderson is also approaching the twilight of his career. Thiago and Fabinho are very much the two starters in the midfield. Sangaré can slide right into Fabinho's deeper position, but he can also play in a slightly advanced position.

Sam McGuire @SamMcGuire90 So, Tchouameni is off to Real Madrid. Ibrahim Sangare was named as player on Liverpool's radar. His output isn't too dissimilar. So, Tchouameni is off to Real Madrid. Ibrahim Sangare was named as player on Liverpool's radar. His output isn't too dissimilar. https://t.co/GVxVOMC0iI

Liverpool need quality in depth, and the Ivorian would offer them that. Having someone like him linking up to play alongside Thiago and Fabinho would only make Liverpool better.

The PSV man is good at intercepting passes and likes to keep the ball moving. These traits would fit Jurgen Klopp and his rock-on-roll style of football like a glove. Liverpool will need to offer the best financial package though.

Sangaré - The skeleton key at Chelsea

Everton v Chelsea - Premier League

Chelsea's interest in Declan Rice is well documented, but the Englishmen's £100 million price continues to throw teams off.

Sangaré would then be a cheaper option that would allow Chelsea to switch to a back four or continue to play in the back three. Tiemoué Bakayoko was the last time Chelsea tried to buy a defensive midfielder, and that did not go to plan.

Universal Football @UniversalFTBL Ibrahim Sangare made more tackles and interceptions combined (169) than any other player in the Eredivisie this season Ibrahim Sangare made more tackles and interceptions combined (169) than any other player in the Eredivisie this season https://t.co/Lnm8vTdIsh

The club have lacked that destroyer in midfield that would allow N'Golo Kanté, Mateo Kovacic, and Jorginho to thrive. Chelsea's midfield is physically dominated by other teams too often, and he would put a stop to that. Thomas Tuchel has also avoided playing a back four because the club doesn't have a player in their profile to protect their defense.

Sangaré's future looks destined to be in the Premier League, and each of the mentioned teams could appeal to him. Manchester United are heading into a new era, and he could be a key cog for Ten Hag.

At Liverpool, he would thrive under Klopp and maybe push them on to win the title. At Chelsea, he would be vital and get the chance to win trophies. Spoiled for choice, the decision is up to him and he will have to choose with utmost care.

