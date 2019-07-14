3 controversial transfers involving FC Barcelona

Which is the most controversial transfer?

La Liga champions Barcelona have made some huge signings over the years, though some of them have been at the centre of a lot of controversies. This has raised quite a few questions at times, though the Catalan giants have managed to settle things out and are still going strong. Recent incidents have showcased how the Spanish giants have managed to get things done, without landing into too much trouble and this has been a strong point for them.

These players have helped the club win titles over the years and signing them has been a huge bonus in the long-run. However, not all of them were executed cleanly.

Here are three of the most controversial transfers involving the Blaugrana.

Luis Figo To Real Madrid:

Luis Figo

Though before July 2000, a total of 17 players had already made the move from Barcelona to Real Madrid, this one was a rather controversial one in its own sense and added more bitterness to the rivalry between the two clubs. Luis Figo was one of Barca’s biggest stars back then and had already helped them win consecutive league titles and various other cups as well, helping the Catalan giants establish themselves as a top European club in the modern era.

Just when things seemed perfect, Figo had, however, agreed a pre-contract deal with Los Blancos, including a huge penalty of €26m for failing to join Real.

When the story had leaked to the media, the player had assured a Catalan newspaper that he would be at the Nou Camp for the start of the upcoming campaign on the 24th of July. However, on that date, he was unveiled as Real Madrid's new No.10. The deal was completed for a then world-record fee of €62m, which was a huge shock for the fans across the globe.

