Three current players who are legends of more than one club

Former World Cup winner Fernando Torres recently retired from football. The player made this announcement while with Japanese club Sagan Tosu, after an 18-year-long illustrious career. He was a star for clubs like Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, and Chelsea. He was a legend in his own right with his performances in Spain, England and for his national team as well.

The 35-year-old attacker was a prolific goal-scorer and an asset to any team that he was in. During his slump with the Blues as well in west London, he won some major titles and though his critics were always around, he earned the status of a world-class striker over the years.

His retirement from the game is a huge loss for football. Here are three other superstars, who were legends of more than one club.

#3 Luis Suarez

The Barcelona and Uruguay star grew up to be a top player at Liverpool. He spent three years with the Reds and made a name for himself as one of Europe’s best strikers, before making the move away from the club. During his time with the Merseyside outfit, they nearly won the Premier League title and made a major impact in some of the other competitions as well.

He was part of the original trio of Raheem Sterling, Daniel Sturridge and Luis Suarez, playing alongside the likes of Steven Gerrard and Coutinho as well. Suarez had grown into a world class player at Anfield before he eventually made the switch to the Nou Camp.

Liverpool really missed his presence in the seasons that followed post-2014 and Sterling eventually left for Manchester City as well. The player out of that trio that has survived the longest is Daniel Sturridge. Suarez was a top player at Liverpool and has continued to do so at Barca, making him a legend for both clubs, despite his departure from England.

